MarketResearch.com Is Sold, The Freedonia Group Becomes an Independent Company

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group, a leading international market research firm, is proud to announce its transformation into a stand-alone company, bringing together four trusted publishers and a custom research division—Freedonia Industry Studies, Packaged Facts, Simba Information, Freedonia Focus Reports, and Freedonia Custom Research—under the leadership of industry pioneer Robert Granader. This strategic move reinforces a longstanding commitment, made more important in light of recent advances in artificial intelligence, to delivering accurate, reliable, and high-quality market intelligence to help clients make important business decisions with confidence.

"In a world where accurate data is under threat, our expertise in providing world-class authoritative content is more critical than ever and will continue to be a force in the future," said Robert Granader, CEO of The Freedonia Group. "As we focus our operations on publishing alone, our capabilities and research offerings will emerge even stronger. We are confident this decision will catapult us into a new chapter of expansion, adding value for the clients we serve, including multinational corporations, investment banks, and consulting firms."

No longer under the same structure as aggregators MarketResearch.com and Profound, The Freedonia Group has emerged as a dedicated, pure-play research firm with wide-ranging coverage. Key divisions include:

Freedonia Industry Studies : For over three decades, Freedonia has served as a leading supplier of industrial market research, offering content across a broad range of industries with a focus on construction, packaging, consumer goods, vehicles and equipment, and materials. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia research to help with their strategic planning.

: For over three decades, Freedonia has served as a leading supplier of industrial market research, offering content across a broad range of industries with a focus on construction, packaging, consumer goods, vehicles and equipment, and materials. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia research to help with their strategic planning. Packaged Facts : Trusted by industry leaders for more than 50 years, Packaged Facts specializes in market research on food and beverages, pet products and services, and financial services, providing actionable insights and analyzing future market opportunities based on consumer trends and motivations.

: Trusted by industry leaders for more than 50 years, Packaged Facts specializes in market research on food and beverages, pet products and services, and financial services, providing actionable insights and analyzing future market opportunities based on consumer trends and motivations. Simba Information : Since 1989, Simba Information has been widely recognized as the leading authority of strategic intelligence for EdTech companies and other producers of instructional materials for K-12 and higher education. Simba also provides insights into the legal, medical, and scientific professional publishing sectors.

: Since 1989, Simba Information has been widely recognized as the leading authority of strategic intelligence for EdTech companies and other producers of instructional materials for K-12 and higher education. Simba also provides insights into the legal, medical, and scientific professional publishing sectors. Freedonia Focus Reports : Covering 500 unique topics, Freedonia Focus Reports distills data on markets and industries—from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and services—into a collection of short-format reports.

: Covering 500 unique topics, Freedonia Focus Reports distills data on markets and industries—from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and services—into a collection of short-format reports. Freedonia Custom Research: These experts specialize in developing client-specific, value-added market research. Their work-for-hire research is never shared with others and provides mission-critical insights for key industry players across the globe.

"With our team of seasoned industry analysts, economists, and research specialists, The Freedonia Group will expand our place as the go-to resource for decision-makers worldwide," Granader stated. "We are committed to delivering a range of products that our clients depend on, whether that's a simple data table, a full market research subscription, or a bespoke custom research project."

