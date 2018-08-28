Markets Group: Latin America's Largest Family Office Meeting set to take place this October 16th & 17th in Miami

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets Group will host the 6th Annual Private Wealth Latin America & The Caribbean Forum, the leading meeting for family offices, high net worth wealth managers, RIAs, private banks and asset managers in the region. This event is a two day series of presentations, panels, roundtables and interviews on October 16th and 17th at the JW Marriott in Miami, Florida.

The two-day forum will provide education on asset allocation, protection, private client management, offshore structuring, tax, trust, and estate planning. More than 400 executives are expected to attend, including experts on the private client landscape, with over 20 countries represented including the United States, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Bahamas, Bermuda, Nevis, US Virgin Islands, Barbados, Cayman Islands and others.

Attendees will hear from keynote addresses including:

Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle, President, Republic of Chile (1994-2000)

(1994-2000) James Dinan, Founder, York Capital Management

Carlos Pareja, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the United States

Francis Suarez, Mayor, City of Miami

Larry Johnson , Chief Executive Officer, Fogo de Chão

, Ben Appen, Founding Partner, Magnitude Capital

