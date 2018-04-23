Markets Media Acquires GlobalTrading, FIXGlobal.com Operator

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have GlobalTrading join Markets Media Group," said Mohan Virdee, CEO of Markets Media Group. "GlobalTrading significantly expands our global footprint, particularly in Asia but also in North America and Europe, and it builds on our successful 2016 acquisition and subsequent integration of Traders Magazine in 2016. GT's very strong buy-side trader following complements MMG's strengths in this area, and their relationship with the highly regarded FIX Trading Community is one we wish to expand."

GlobalTrading has more than 12,000 subscribers worldwide, nearly one-third of whom are in the Asia-Pacific region; its global readership is 42% buy side, 26% sell side, and 21% technology. In-depth articles, interviews and technical insights cover all asset classes, with detailed analysis of the latest developments and trends affecting the electronic trade process, exchanges and regulatory environment. Recent bylines have included Asia-Pacific Head of Equity Trading at J.P. Morgan Asset Management; Global Head of Equities Trading at Schroders; and Head of Sell-Side Product Management, Technology, at Nasdaq.

The acquisition closed on April 21. As the integration moves forward, GlobalTrading readers can expect the same high-quality content and user experience, from the same experienced GlobalTrading team.

"We very much look forward to working with the GlobalTrading team to further establish GT's North American and European business, as together we build out our APAC readership and product offerings," Virdee said.

ABOUT MARKETS MEDIA GROUP:

Markets Media Group covers institutional capital markets, spanning buy-side investment managers, sell-side banks, hedge funds, exchanges, trading platforms, and software providers. An independent, privately owned company, MMG operates MarketsMedia.com, which focuses on institutional trading, fintech, and emerging trends in capital markets; TradersMagazine.com, which focuses on the structure of equity, fixed income, FX, and crypto markets; and IntelAlley, a soon-to-be-launched platform for market intelligence. Markets Media Group hosts long-running live events including Markets Media Week, Markets Choice Awards, Women in Finance Awards, and Summer Trading Network.

