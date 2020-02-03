Markets Media Group Purchases Best Execution and The DESK

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading U.S.-based digital financial news publisher Markets Media Group (MMG) has acquired Best Execution World Limited (BEW), the London-based publisher of Best Execution and The DESK.

The acquisition of BEW expands Markets Media Group's rapidly growing global footprint by giving it a presence in Europe. In 2016, Markets Media Group acquired Traders Magazine, the longstanding platform focused on institutional equities trading and market structure issues. In 2018, Markets Media Group acquired GlobalTrading, a Hong Kong-based platform and the official media partner of the FIX Trading Community.

Best Execution World has built an enviable reputation through its print and online channels, providing outstanding in-depth features and thought-leadership in the financial trading arena. Its marquee publications are Best Execution and The DESK, which are regarded as must-reads amongst the European trading community.

Markets Media Group CEO Mohan Virdee:

"This is a significant and crucial milestone in the company's history and global ambitions. We are absolutely thrilled to be joined by a group of dynamic, passionate and seasoned individuals who will not only spearhead and grow Markets Media Europe but will also be key to contributing to the group as a whole. As always, our ideology and ultimate goal is to better serve the global trading community with consistent top notch content and events for the benefit of the industry itself. We very much look forward to working with our new partners to achieve this."

Best Execution World Publisher Ian Rycott:

"We are delighted to announce the joining of forces with Markets Media Group. The two organisations mirrored each other so closely that the potential synergies of combining our talent, knowledge and content were self-evident. Added to which, the new entity of Markets Media Europe will provide immediate access to the UK and European markets and bridge the gap between Markets Media Group's US and Asian operations. My UK-based colleagues and I are very excited by the prospects ahead and look forward to working with the Markets Media team."

About Markets Media Group

Markets Media Group was founded in 2007 with one mission: to be the pre-eminent provider of news and information about trading and technology in capital markets. The coverage remit spans equities, fixed income, and FX, and covers buy-side investment managers, sell-side broker-dealers, exchanges, trading platforms, technology providers, and regulators. MMG is the publisher of Markets Media, Traders Magazine and GlobalTrading as well as producer of the Markets Choice Awards, Women in Finance Awards and Women Crush Finance.

About Best Execution World Limited.

Best Execution World is the publisher of Best Execution, The DESK and The Science of Investment. Launched in 2008 on the coat-tails of MiFID, Best Execution has charted the impact of regulation in the global securities markets. Best Execution offers in-depth analysis into the major trends that are shaping the financial services industry as well as providing a detailed insight into the technology driving new products and services being developed to meet these challenges. The DESK drills down deeper to provide buy-side traders with precise detail on the macro-drivers, events and plans that are shaping liquidity and price discovery in fixed income markets. The DESK delivers facts from the frontline of trading, opinion on the potential of new initiatives and support for fixed income desks across investment firms.

