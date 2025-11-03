Markets4you Removes Stock Commissions and Wins "Best Global Broker 2025" at Forex Expo Dubai

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading trading platform Markets4you (formerly Forex4you) has introduced a series of updates aimed at lowering trading costs and enhancing conditions for its clients.

As part of these improvements, Markets4you has removed commissions on all stock trades across Classic Pro and Cent Pro accounts. The update applies to the broker's entire stock offering, making stock trading more accessible, flexible, and cost-effective for clients.

Recognition at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

At the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, Markets4you took center stage as it was crowned "Best Global Broker 2025." The award recognizes the company's commitment to innovation, transparency, and trader success, and reinforces its position as one of the most trusted names in the global trading industry.

"Every update and recognition represents our dedication to delivering continuous improvements that empower our clients," said Marina Strauss, CEO of Markets4you.

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for difference (CFDs) in a wide range of markets across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and more. For 18 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 3 million traders and 100,000 partners worldwide.

The award-winning broker has attained over 35 industry awards, including:

Best Partnership Program Asia 2025 – International Business Magazine

Best Forex Broker APAC 2025 – FXDailyInfo

Most Innovative Forex Trading Solutions Provider 2025 – Global Business Magazine

Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

For more information, users can visit www.markets4you.com.

