MarketsandMarkets™ 3rd Global Customer Summit in California Uncovers Revenue Opportunities Within Connected and Converging Markets

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, the world's largest revenue impact research and advisory firm focused on high-growth niche markets, today announced key takeaways from its 3rd Global Customer Summit that took place in California on May 2-3, 2019. The event drew top executives and thought leaders from every major industry to discuss revenue opportunities within connected and converging markets.

Held at SRI International, Menlo Park, California, the event theme centered around the fact that emerging and disruptive technologies and opportunities dictate that the revenue mix of companies will constantly change. Understanding not only how market disruptions will impact a business, but also how disruptions will impact a client's business and the client's customers as well, will be critical in building effective long-term growth strategies. To support such an in-depth topic, MarketsandMarkets™ capped the exclusive event at 100 curated attendees representing several different organizations.

"The summit brought together our North American clients and allowed attendees to learn from each other about different approaches to long-term growth opportunities," said Shelly Singh, COO, MarketsandMarkets™. "With such a stellar group of featured speakers and a number of insightful panel discussions, our customer summit provided a head start on opportunities emerging in 2019 and into the next decade."

Throughout the event, participants were encouraged to respond to poll questions related to topics discussed during the conference. Results from the poll questions provided significant insight into emerging business opportunities and challenges throughout the next 10 years.

"Feedback from the attendees was very encouraging. There is a better appreciation of exploring adjacent market spaces to identify opportunities for growth," said Vijay Khera, Global Head of Client Services at MarketsandMarkets™.

Key Takeaways Include:

54 percent of attendees said lack of awareness of potential disruptive threats is the toughest barrier in a company preventing it from responding to disruptive threats.

Most summit participants (55 percent) said best in class internal team and AI enabled research platform supported by relevant human expertise is the best way to stay on top of the dynamics in their own and the adjacent/connected markets.

When asked what the real problem is concerning data and information management, 24 percent of participants answered information overload, 18 percent said information absorption and 9 percent voted for lack of enough information, while 36 percent answered all the above.

During strategy formulation, 55 percent of participants said most of the time they explicitly incorporate disruptive trends / changing revenue mix of their customers and its impact on their business

For more takeaways from MarketsandMarkets' inaugural Customer Summit Europe, visit - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Customer_Summit/California_May_2019.asp

