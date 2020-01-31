NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Growth of social media and social advertising is driving the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market

MarketsandMarkets expects the global ABM market size to grow from USD 651.9 million in 2018 to USD 1,196.9 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include the focus on identifying the right audience, growth of social media and social advertising, and increased customer lifetime value. However, lack of awareness and reluctance to shift from traditional sales practices, and inaccuracies in the data sets could limit the market growth.



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size by 2023

Large enterprises are organizations with more than 1,000 employees.They have a wide corporate network and varied revenue streams.



Large enterprises cater to customers located across the world, which requires them to efficiently manage content across multiple channels with cost-effective manner. Hence, large enterprises majorly adopt ABM solutions, as they have financial bandwidth to invest in innovative technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Media, telecommunications, and IT industry vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

In the ABM market by industry vertical, the media, telecommunications, and IT vertical is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.The telecom and IT industry vertical has grown rapidly, due to the increasing number of subscribers generating huge amounts of data and adopting ABM for providing customers with better IT-enabled solutions and services.



Rapidly growing consumer data has led to a more connected environment.ABM tools and services help navigate in the connected world to bring more revenue opportunities to the organizations.



The industry vertical is at the forefront in leveraging ABM solutions, owing to an emerging need for integrating data from multiple channels into a unified platform. The increasing number of internet and mobile devices is fueling the growth of the telecom and IT industry vertical in the ABM market.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the highest growing region in the ABM market, owing to the presence of half of the world's mobile users, the largest number of social media users, the rising trend of online shopping, and the increasing internet connection and speed.



In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ABM marketplace. The following is the breakup of the primary participants' profiles:

• By Company – Tier 1-55%, Tier 2-20%, and Tier 3-25%

• By Designation – C-Level-60%, Director Level-25%, and Others-15%

• By Region – North America-10%, Europe-20%, APAC-40%, and RoW-30%



The ABM ecosystem comprises the following major vendors:

1. Demandbase (US)

2. InsideView (US)

3. 6Sense (US),

4. Act-On Software (US)

5. AdDaptive Intelligence (US)

6. Albacross (Sweden)

7. Celsius GKK International (France)

8. Drift (US)

9. Engagio (US)

10. Evergage (US)

11. HubSpot (US)

12. Integrate (US)

13. Iterable (US)

14. Jabmo (France)

15. Kwanzoo (US)

16. Lattice Engines (US)

17. Madison Logic (US)

18. Marketo (US)

19. MRP (US)

20. Radius Intelligence (US)

21. TechTarget (US)

22. Terminus (US)

23. Triblio (US)

24. Uberflip (Canada)

25. Vendemore (Sweden)



Research Coverage

The ABM market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from solution and services.Solution's revenue is associated with stand-alone solution offerings, while services' revenue is associated with managed services and professional services.



The professional services include deployment and integration, support and training, and consulting services. The market is also segmented on the basis of account type, components, organization sizes, deployment models, industries, and regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global ABM market

• To gain a wide range of information about the top players in the marketspace, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights of the major countries/regions in which ABM market is flourishing in various industries



