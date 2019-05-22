NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global algorithmic trading market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period







MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global algorithmic trading market size to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019–2024. The major growth drivers of the algorithmic trading market include the increasing demand for fast and effective order execution, and reducing transaction costs. The lack of monitoring and insufficient risk valuation capabilities may restrain the growth of the algorithmic trading market.



The platforms segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The algorithmic trading market is segmented on the basis of solutions, such as platforms and software tools.The platforms segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



An efficient algorithmic trading platform provides maximum control, and high speed for consistent and profitable outputs.



The Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The algorithmic trading market by trading type has been segmented into Foreign Exchange (FOREX), stock markets, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (commodities, assets, Credit Default Swaps, (CDS), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage). The ETF segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automated trading and enhanced trading experiences.



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, hedge fund managers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the algorithmic trading market.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

• By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director-Level: 20%, and Others: 18%

• By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of the key players offering algorithmic trading solutions.It profiles major vendors in the global algorithmic trading market.



The major vendors include Thomson Reuters (US), 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial (US), Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach (US), Argo SE (US), Kuberre Systems (US), Tata Consulting Services (India), QuantCore Capital Management (China), iRageCapital (India), Automated Trading SoftTech (India), Tethys (US), Trading Technologies (US), uTrade (India), Vela (US), and AlgoTrader (Switzerland). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the algorithmic trading market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research coverage

The report segments the global algorithmic trading market by component, solution, service, trading type, deployment mode, enterprise size, and region.The algorithmic trading market by trading type is divided into FOREX, stock markets, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (commodities, assets, CDS, IRS, and collateral mortgage) categories.



The component segment comprises solutions and services.The solutions segment is further segmented into platforms and software tools.



The services segment is divided into professional services and managed services.The algorithmic trading market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises.



On the basis of enterprise size, the algorithmic trading market is divided into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The report also covers the algorithmic trading market with respect to 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the global algorithmic trading market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments; hence, it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are further split across trading types and regions.

2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.



