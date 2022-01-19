MarketsandMarkets™ Releases 360Quadrant of Top 20 5G Infrastructures for 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ has released 360Quadrant for the best 5G Infrastructure to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are ranked post-analysis of companies based on product portfolios and business strategies adopted by them. This data gets updated every six months based on market and regional analysis and developments in the 5G Infrastructure industry. Of 90+ parameters, the top criteria for company evaluation were communication infrastructure, frequency, voice architecture, edge computing, and network security.

5G Infrastructure, also referred to as fifth-generation, is the global wireless network invented after 4G and other networks. It is a network of macro and small cell communication infrastructure along with edge compatibility capability. 5G Infrastructure comes with functionalities like low latency, high bandwidth, multiple device connection, and network optimization with enhanced capacity. The major factors driving the 5G Infrastructure market are the increasing demand for mobile network data services and the growing demand for machine-to-machine/IoT devices.

Categorization of 5G Infrastructure Vendors

The evaluation of the vendors offering 5G Infrastructure was conducted for more than 50 companies offering 5G Infrastructure, of which 20 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, Nokia, AT&T, Cisco, and Verizon have been identified as Visionary Leaders.

Extreme Networks, NEC, Fujitsu, and Siklu, have been identified as Innovators.

KT Corporation, Ciena, ZTE, HPE, and Juniper Networks have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators.

Mavenir, T-Mobile, VMWare, and Affirmed Networks (Microsoft) have been identified as emerging players.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360Quadrants assessed some of the top 5G Infrastructure providers. These vendors were assessed based on more than 90 specifically selected parameters, which were finalized based on the product and business strategies of the software provider, and the data received from the buyers as well as the industry experts. All these parameters were assigned a specific weightage, post which they were measured as well. This study also helps the analysts calculate the total score based on which providers of 5G Infrastructure were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

