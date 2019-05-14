Marketsmith, Inc. Adds Two Senior Staffers to Its Client Performance Team

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketsmith Inc., one of the nation's leading woman-owned, data-science-driven marketing agencies, announced the addition of Suzanne Ciamillo and Michele Bavitz to the company's client performance department.

Ciamillo and Bavitz join the company as it enters its 20th year of operations amid new client wins and ongoing growth within its existing business. Each will manage a portfolio of agency clients and report directly to newly named President Rob Bochicchio.

Ciamillo and Bavitz come from the client side and agency side, respectively. Ciamillo comes to the company from AT&T, where she was a director for digital performance in the company's entertainment and mobility services. Bavitz comes from Theorem Inc., where she was engagement manager for digital agencies using Theorem as their backroom for digital analytics.

"Marketsmith continues to look for strong, proven, subject matter experts to lead the organization forward as its growth continues," says Bochicchio. "More importantly, these accomplished leaders understand the importance of digital accountability, transparency and digital accuracy in the week media is run."

Both Ciamillo and Bavitz noted that they are impressed and excited to see the advancement and prowess of MarketsmithIQ, the company's patented technology that delivers clients unprecedented media measurement, benchmarking, visualization and optimization.

"Marrying the right subject matter expert to the right clients is one of the keys to our success," says CEO and Founder, Monica C. Smith. "It's the human touch that truly makes a difference. We don't hire just for the experience. We insist on a proven ability to provide the superior level of care we demand from our client performance specialists."

Leveraging its proven MarketsmithIQTM platform, the company is known for the quality of its data and employing the best data science and analytics in the business to ensure constant efficiencies and superior outcomes. Data-backed intelligence, paired with human, experience-based insights and relationships, are the agency's competitive advantage.

About Marketsmith Inc.

Founded in 1999, Marketsmith Inc. MSI has built its reputation and business on its patented analytics software and human ingenuity, giving the agency and its clients the data and analytics to inform every decision from strategy to media to creative. As a performance-focused omnichannel marketing agency, Marketsmith, Inc. delivers real business impact and is among the nation's fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies. Born out of direct-to-consumer response marketing, our goal is to use data to optimize brand communication and deliver greater ROI across all channels using the patented algorithms of our MarketsmithIQ marketing analytics platform. LGBT and WBENC Certified, we employ a diverse mix of talented professionals and were named by Inc. Magazine as the fastest growing female-led company in the NYC area. For more information, please visit www.marketsmithinc.com.

PRESS CONTACT: Ann Willets, awillets@marketsmithinc.com or (732) 751-4545

