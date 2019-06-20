Marketsmith Inc. Introduces Merchandise Intelligence

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketsmith Inc., one of the nation's leading woman-owned, data-science-driven marketing agencies, announced the introduction of its most recent retail-focused marketing technology product: Merchandise Intelligence.

The launch follows the company's recent introduction of its dynamic Retail Intelligence product, originally designed for manufacturers and specialty retailers to optimize and predict in-store performance. Merchandise Intelligence takes it one step further, drilling down to the shelf and SKU level, allowing retailers to optimize their in-store portfolio and product lines.

"Now, our retail clients have a true view on profitability that factors in margins, returns, order cancellations and other crucial metrics to help them make informed decisions to drive bottom-line performance," explains Marketsmith CEO and founder Monica C. Smith. "Our Marketing Intelligence platform leverages decades of experience in using data science to drive successful retail merchandising strategies."

Marketing Intelligence is an AI-powered platform that delivers a detailed, comprehensive view of product lines to support critical business decision making. It delivers quick, actionable insight on product margins, trending and performance at both the category and SKU levels and gives retailers insight into areas of challenge through an easy-to-use scorecard that provides broad organizational visibility.

Merchandise Intelligence is the company's latest technology product innovation this year, with additional products slated to debut this fall.

Marketsmith Inc.'s media platform MarketsmithIQ™ is patented technology that delivers clients unprecedented media measurement, benchmarking, visualization and optimization. Holding five U.S. patents, it gives clients a clear line of sight on their media investment and its performance with complete transparency, in near real time. In fact, the MarketsmithIQ Media Mix Model can predict sales based on media spend and marketing activity with 93 percent accuracy.

About Marketsmith Inc.

Founded in 1999, Marketsmith Inc. has built its reputation and business on its patented analytics software and human ingenuity, giving the agency and its clients the data and analytics to inform every decision from strategy to media to creative. As a performance-focused, omnichannel marketing agency, Marketsmith Inc. delivers real business impact and is among the nation's fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies. Born out of direct-to-consumer response marketing, our goal is to use data to optimize brand communication and deliver greater ROI across all channels using the patented algorithms of our MarketsmithIQ marketing analytics platform. LGBT and WBENC Certified, we employ a diverse mix of talented professionals and are one of the fastest-growing female-led companies in the NYC area. For more information, please visit www.marketsmithinc.com.

For more information on Retail Intelligence, powered by MarketsmithIQ, visit www.marketsmithinc.com/retail-intelligence.

