Marketsmith Inc. Recognized for Work in the Renewable Energy Sector with Five Telly Awards

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketsmith Inc. (Marketsmith), one of the nation's leading woman-owned, data science-driven marketing agencies, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with five 2021 Telly Awards , which spotlight video and television excellence across a variety of genres, including commercials and branded content.

Marketsmith received two gold awards in the Local TV General-Utilities category for its Making Connections and Lighting the Way campaigns, and a silver award in this category for its The Power of Sustainability campaign. Marketsmith's Lighting the Way campaign also received a silver award in the Social Video Series-Series: Products & Services category, and its Worryfree Superhero campaign earned a bronze award in the Local TV Campaign-Campaign - Business-to-Consumer catagory.

The content created by Marketsmith, and subsequently honored by the awards, was designed to focus on telling stories that the target audience would emotionally connect with. The real power of these commercials comes from the emotional connection they make through their very human stories. Because when you get someone to smile, they are far more likely to listen to what you have to say. For New Jersey, it was necessary for the residents to know that their state government was behind numerous efforts to create a cleaner environment through greener sources of energy. But it was the wonder felt by a young girl catching fireflies in her own backyard that turned those facts into a story people will remember.

"Since our inception, we have had the pleasure of working with a diverse portfolio of energy and utility clients to push meaningful messages through visual content that can creatively and effectively connect with audiences," said Monica C. Smith, CEO and Founder of Marketsmith. "We're incredibly honored to be acknowledged alongside this year's Telly Award winners as these wins are significant in highlighting the passion our team has for this sector specifically."

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology, such as WarnerMedia, NBC News, Framestore NY, and Vimeo to name a few.

This is the 2nd year in a row that Marketsmith has been honored by the Telly Awards for executing successful energy and utility sector campaigns.

About Marketsmith Inc.

Marketsmith Inc., is one of the largest independent, woman-owned agencies of its kind and is among the nation's fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies. Headquartered in Morris County, N.J., for over 20 years, the full-service firm offers marketing, media, creative and data solutions. Marketsmith has built its reputation and business on its patented analytics software – predicting outcomes with 94% accuracy – and human ingenuity. LGBT- and WBENC-certified, the firm "makes challenger brands champions." www.marketsmithinc.com .

