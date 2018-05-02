MarketStar Details Best Practices for a Strong Sales Channel

In today's sales environment, traditional programs simply don't meet the needs of new channel partners. Value-based programs are now all about the channel partner dictating the benefits it needs to see from a vendor. To create predictable and sustainable indirect revenue, vendors must work closely with only a small percentage of their partners. MarketStar's new e-book details six best practices to follow to build a strong channel amid this new reality. Topics explored include:

Segmenting partners to gain traction

Diversifying communication

Putting data to work

"More is better in channel sales—or at least it used to be," says Phil Mickey, MarketStar's Director of Marketing. "It's not that simple anymore. Partners are looking for convenience and a lower cost of doing business. Vendors today must assess whether their values meet the needs of customers in the future. Our new guide offers key strategies for vendors looking to ensure their channel programs capture a wide variety of partner profiling elements across sales, technical, marketing, and services delivery capabilities."

