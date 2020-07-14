MarketStar Partners With Totango To Elevate Customer Success

OGDEN, Utah, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, the leader in customer engagement and outsourced B2B revenue acceleration, takes its customer success capabilities to new levels by partnering with Totango, the leading platform in customer success management.

MarketStar's Customer Success offering is an end-to-end solution that helps companies assess, design, implement and optimize a customer success solution that delivers results. MarketStar's customer success offering is focused on three core product areas: strategy and design, technology and intelligence implementation, and managed customer engagement.

A crucial element of any successful and scalable customer success strategy is the customer management platform. Forming a strategic partnership with Totango is the next step in scaling customer success solutions for MarketStar clients.

"Totango uniquely positions us to deploy and more effectively scale our own brand of customer success solutions for clients," Keith Titus, MarketStar CEO. "With Totango's flexibility in executing specialized customer success processes, MarketStar can properly leverage its decades of knowledge to help transform the way XaaS companies manage customer and partner success."

Totango is a powerful customer management platform used by the fastest growing and largest enterprises to enable a proactive approach to customer success and optimize dynamic human and digital engagement. Combined with MarketStar's ability to scale customer success into under-served customer segments, and their expansive knowledge of customer and partner behavior, Totango perfectly aligns with MarketStar's strategies in customer adoption, retention, and growth.

"We are delighted MarketStar has chosen to build and scale their Customer Success business on Totango," said Guy Nirpaz, CEO and founder, Totango. "Enterprises need a customer-centric solution that enables them to manage all their customer journeys quickly and agilely. Totango's leading customer success technology and MarketStar's managed services will provide MarketStar's customers with the best-in-class solution to accelerate customer growth."

These combined capabilities can complement and enhance an existing customer success program or be deployed as a turn-key outsourced solution. Paired with MarketStar's full-funnel and partner sales services, this new style of customer success will optimize a company's revenue engine throughout the customer lifecycle.

For more than 32 years, MarketStar has provided fully enabled sales and success teams to help technology clients grow revenue, gain market share, and serve partners and customers. This new solution firmly positions the company as the leader in outsourced customer success solutions.

ABOUT MARKETSTAR

Through innovative customer engagement solutions, MarketStar accelerates growth from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) sales and customer success programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has more than 1,200 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.marketstar.com .

ABOUT TOTANGO

Totango powers the world's leading customer-centric enterprises. The Totango platform provides access to all customer information, best practices, and relevant metrics so enterprises can proactively and intelligently operate their company centered on their customers. Leading customer-centric enterprises such as SAP, NTT, Google, and Zoom use Totango to run their customer journeys and initiatives, accelerating customer adoption, retention, growth, and advocacy.

SOURCE MarketStar