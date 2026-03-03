Markets.xyz Enables Real-Time Oil Price Discovery During Weekend Geopolitical Crisis While Traditional Exchanges Remain Closed

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets.xyz , the 24/7/365 multi-asset trading platform, today announced that its perpetual oil market served as a live price discovery venue during Saturday's escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, a period during which traditional commodity exchanges were closed and retail and institutional traders globally had no access to legacy markets.

Platform's 24/7 Commodity Markets Facilitate Continuous Trading as U.S.-Iran Tensions Drive Global Oil Volatility (PRNewsfoto/Markets.xyz)

As news of the conflict broke over the weekend of February 28, 2026, traders on Markets.xyz actively priced the macro event in real time through the platform's $USOIL perpetual listing, with notable activity also recorded across its Gold and Silver perpetual markets. The episode drew coverage from Bloomberg, which highlighted how 24/7 perpetual commodity markets on platforms including Markets.xyz responded to the Iran risk while Wall Street remained offline. Oil, Gold, and Silver collectively drove approximately 47% of platform volume on March 1 as traders sought real-time exposure to geopolitical risk.

Markets.xyz is currently the only platform where traders can access oil markets 24 hours a day, seven days a week , entirely onchain, removing the intermediaries, geographic restrictions, and business-hour limitations that have historically defined commodity trading. The platform's commodity pricing is powered by a partnership with Kaiko, a regulated market data provider, delivering institutional-grade reference prices in a continuous, non-custodial environment.

"Traditional market infrastructure was built for a world where geopolitical risk politely waited until Monday morning," said Justin Greenberg, Co-Founder and CTO of Markets.xyz. "That world no longer exists. This weekend is yet another example of the real and growing demand for continuous price discovery in macro assets, and that the infrastructure to meet those demands now exists."

The event highlights a structural gap in legacy financial markets: when global events break on a Friday evening or Saturday morning, retail traders and even sophisticated participants have no mechanism to hedge or express a view until exchanges reopen. Markets.xyz was designed specifically to eliminate that gap, providing a borderless and brokerless environment where geopolitical, macroeconomic, and commodity risk can be traded around the clock.

Founded in Singapore in 2025, Markets.xyz provides access to equities, indices, commodities, rates, and additional financial instruments from a single interface, with infrastructure built to serve both retail and professional traders.

