MARKETVUE® REPORT: Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy Gene Therapy Research Gains Momentum

News provided by

REACH Market Research

07 Nov, 2023, 10:19 ET

~70% of physicians surveyed by REACH Market Research report there is an extremely high unmet medical need for novel treatments for ACM.

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy (ACM) is a rare hereditary cardiac disorder characterized by progressive replacement of myocardial tissue with fibrofatty deposits, leading to life-threatening arrhythmias and cardiac dysfunction.

ACM patients typically receive treatment with beta blockers and anti-arrhythmic drugs to manage symptoms and arrhythmias. However, according to REACH Market Research's MarketVue® assessment, a striking 50% of patients face treatment failure, necessitating invasive procedures like implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), catheter ablation, or even heart transplants which coincide with their own set of challenges.

The urgency for innovative treatments targeting the underlying disease pathophysiology to slow down or halt the progression of the disease, ultimately reducing the risk of life-threatening cardiac events is clear, however, the disease exhibits incomplete penetrance, making risk prediction and patient stratification challenging.

Cardiologist, U.S.: "[There is] the inability to actually prevent the underlying progression since there are no medications that will prevent progression or reduce the cause of arrhythmias, so even if they've got an ICD, they may get shocked from it or have poor quality of life."

To access REACH's MarketVue® Report on ACM, visit https://reachmr.com or contact us at [email protected].

The ACM pipeline remains sparse, with two gene therapies entering early-stage clinical development targeting the PKP2 gene, the most prevalent ACM mutation:

  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals' AAVrh74-based gene therapy is in Phase 1
  • Lexeo Therapeutics is on track to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for their AAVrh10-based gene therapy following IND clearance in August 2023

These developments offer new hope to ACM patients, however, given the disease can be caused by genetic mutations outside of PKP2, these treatments would target less than half of diagnosed prevalent patients.

About MarketVue®  

MarketVue® reports are a rare disease focused, fresh alternative to traditionally long and outdated market research reports. MarketVue® reports cover rare disease epidemiology and key market dynamics based on research from key opinion leader interviews, physician surveys, and secondary data.  

About REACH Market Research 

REACH is an independent pharmaceutical market research company focused on rare and niche diseases. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical market research and life sciences consulting, REACH fills an important gap in the market – accessible market research solutions for rare and niche diseases. 

SOURCE REACH Market Research

Also from this source

MARKETVUE® REPORT: Gene therapies for treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1a offer hope for overburdened patients

MARKETVUE® REPORT: Gene therapies for treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1a offer hope for overburdened patients

GSD-1a, also known as von Gierke's disease, is a rare inherited disorder that hinders the body's ability to break down glycogen, a stored form of...
Ophthalmologists estimate 10% of Geographic Atrophy patients are now treated with Syfovre since its February 2023 approval (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

Ophthalmologists estimate 10% of Geographic Atrophy patients are now treated with Syfovre since its February 2023 approval (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

Prior to the approvals of Syfovre and Izervay, the treatment for GA consisted of nonspecific therapies that do not target GA pathophysiology directly ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.