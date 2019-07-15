Marketware Appoints Kelly Skeen as New Vice President of Sales

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketware, a leader in healthcare relationship management and analytics technology, is pleased to welcome Kelly Skeen as the company's new Vice President of Sales.

"With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare IT, Kelly's an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Alex Obbard, Marketware's CEO. "Not only does he bring a tremendous skillset, but also a wealth of market insight and understanding that will benefit Marketware as we continue to expand our client base and product offerings."

Skeen spent 15 years as the VP of Ambulatory Sales for NextGen Healthcare. There he built and led one of the industry's most successful sales teams, which helped propel NextGen from a smaller company to the market leader. Skeen also served as SONIFI Health's VP of Sales, where he helped secure contracts with some of the nation's largest healthcare systems.

"The healthcare landscape continues to get more and more competitive. Which is why it's such an exciting time to join Marketware," said Skeen. "The level of commitment and dedication that Marketware exhibits to its customers is inspiring. I'm looking forward to helping other health systems get the competitive edge they're looking for with the market's best business intelligence and physician relationship management tools."

About Marketware

Marketware helps hundreds of health systems nationwide target, track and trend provider insights with robust relationship management and healthcare data analytics technology. As part of Marketware's proprietary Growth Suite, its Ascend PRM and Scout Business Intelligence work together to help physician relations, strategic planning and business development teams identify new growth opportunities—and strengthen their competitive advantage. Learn how Marketware can help your organization influence physician alignment at marketware.com.

Media Contact: Joy Church Millard - joychurch.millard@marketware.com

