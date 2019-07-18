Marketware Continues to Expand Executive Team; Promotes Carrie Bennett to COO

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketware, a leader in healthcare relationship management and analytics technology, announced today the promotion of Carrie Bennett to Chief Operating Officer. Bennett previously served as the company's VP of Client Strategy and joins Kelly Skeen, VP of Sales, as Marketware's latest additions to its executive team.

In her new role, Bennett will continue to lead client implementation and success, while driving Marketware's overall vision for new product development and client expansion.

"I love building dynamic partnerships that lead to strategic growth," said Bennett. "One of the main reasons I joined Marketware, was to help clients understand how to use data and storytelling to highlight the real impact they're making for their organizations. As COO, I can continue these efforts, while also working with Marketware's internal teams and partners to find new ways to use data and technology for strategic, bottom-line impact."

Bennett has a wealth of experience within the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Marketware in 2016, she spent 12 years with LifePoint Health in system-level and hospital-based leadership roles. Bennett also served as a Service Line Administrator for St. Joseph's/Candler, where she partnered with hospital and physician leadership to strengthen and grow key service lines, including cardiovascular, neurosciences and orthopedics.

"Carrie's knowledge of health systems and healthcare technology is unparalleled. She's also a proven, trusted leader who consistently delivers results," said Alex Obbard, Marketware's CEO. "That's why I have tremendous confidence in Carrie's ability to align Marketware's technology with industry-leading operational practices to drive and extend our market leadership."

Bennett holds a BA in Public Policy and Administration from the College of William and Mary and an MBA in Healthcare Management from Regis University. She's board certified in Healthcare Management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). Bennett also volunteers on the Member Relations Committee for GAHE (the Georgia chapter of ACHE) and is the Co-Director for Food for the Soul, an ecumenical soup kitchen.

About Marketware

Marketware helps hundreds of health systems nationwide target, track and trend provider insights with robust relationship management and healthcare data analytics technology. As part of Marketware's proprietary Growth Suite, its Ascend PRM and Scout Business Intelligence work together to help physician relations, strategic planning and business development teams identify new growth opportunities—and strengthen their competitive advantage. Learn how Marketware can help your organization influence physician alignment at marketware.com.

