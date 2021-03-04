Markham Napa Valley Vineyards Crowns New Wine Portfolio With Iconic Merlot-based Blend "The Character"

"The Character represents Markham's decades-long commitment to wines of character and soil-to-glass sustainability," says Winemaker Kimberlee Nicholls. "Being able to craft what we think is the best-of-the-best without constraints allows us to focus on the pleasure and elegance this wine delivers in the glass."

The new Markham Vineyards portfolio of wines includes :

NAPA VALLEY— Every day favorites represent the character of the Napa Valley . Generous and approachable varietals including Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay ( $22 - $48 ), and "The Altruist" Merlot-based red blend ($29) dedicated to veterans, first responders and community heroes.

Winemaker hand-marks select vineyard parcels each vintage and reserves them for these rare and limited vineyard-designate, varietal-specific bottlings of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec ( - ). THE CHARACTER—A luxurious estate-grown Merlot-based Bordeaux blend supported by a classic cast of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot, The Character is a limited barrel selection of the very best lots showcasing richness, density and complexity from Markham's Yountville Ranch, Hopper House, Little Cannon and Rockerbox estate vineyards. The Character celebrates history and Markham's dedication to the Napa Valley community spirit ($125) .

"The Character release marks the next evolution in Markham's long history as an iconic Napa Valley winery and leader in Merlot for more than four decades," Vice President of Marketing Kate McManus explains.

Markham Vineyards has been recognized for excellence in Merlot since 1980 when it was only the fourth winery in the Napa Valley to produce a varietal Merlot wine. The sustainably farmed estate vineyards and Markham winery are certified Napa Green. Visit the Markham Vineyards winery and tasting room in St. Helena. Call 707-963-5292 or visit the new website www.markhamvineyards.com, and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About Markham Napa Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1977, Markham Vineyards is a leading Napa Valley winery producing sustainably grown and crafted wines from 350-acres of Napa Valley estate vineyards in a historic winery built in 1879. Markham believes in the power of community, the sanctity of the soil, and the notion that all voices deserve to be heard. Markham supports its community with contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the James Beard Foundation Impact Programs, Mentis Napa and more. Learn more at www.markhamvineyards.com.

