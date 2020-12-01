Markham Napa Valley Vineyards Offers Covered Outdoor Tastings For Winter

Markham's new experiences meet and exceed best practices for required physical distance to ensure the safety, comfort and enjoyment of guests and employees. The Napa Valley tasting room is open for outdoor tastings by reservation and contact-free curbside pick-up during regular Thursday-Monday, 10 am to 5 pm, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. For information on safety measures, to schedule a tasting or have wine delivered call 707-963-5292 or visit www.markhamvineyards.com.

About Markham Napa Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1977, Markham Vineyards is a leading Napa Valley winery producing sustainably grown and crafted wines from 350-acres of Napa Valley estate vineyards in a historic winery built in 1879. Markham believes in the power of community, the sanctity of the soil, and the notion that all voices deserve to be heard. Markham supports its community with contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation, A Fine Line's MAPP Impact campaign, and more. Learn more at www.markhamvineyards.com.

