Marki Huston Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Viega North America

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viega is pleased to announce the appointment of Marki Huston as the permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Viega North America, effective immediately. This decision follows an extensive and deliberate search process to identify a leader who embodies our commitment to operational excellence, industry innovation and long-term growth.

Huston has served as interim CEO since October 2024, during which time she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, a deep understanding of our business operations and a steadfast dedication to our people, customers and partners. Her previous roles include Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Viega North America and Vice President of Global Quality in the aerospace industry. Her strategic vision and focus on fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration have reinforced her capability to guide Viega North America toward continued success.

In her expanded role, Huston will also join the Viega Group Board, further aligning North American operations with the broader strategic goals of the global organization. This integration will ensure continued investment in the growth of our business, enhanced customer experiences and the development of innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the building industry. The leadership structure of Viega North America will remain consistent, ensuring continuity while supporting the organization's long-term strategic goals.

"Marki Huston has shown exceptional leadership and commitment during her time at Viega and interim tenure as CEO, making her the ideal choice to lead Viega North America into the future. Her deep understanding of the business, operational expertise and focus on results will drive continued success in the U.S. and Canadian markets," shared Markus Brettschneider, Global CEO of Viega Group, "I look forward to the continued growth and great work of the team under Marki's leadership."

This appointment underscores Viega's future-oriented commitment to our customers, employees and partners, "I am honored to step into the role of CEO for Viega North America and lead this incredible team as we continue to deliver on our purpose and ambitious goals. Our people, our customers and our innovative solutions are at the heart of everything we do, and I'm excited to build on the strong foundation we've created to drive even greater success in the years ahead," said Huston. With Huston at the helm, Viega North America aims to continue delivering industry-leading solutions, ensuring the highest level of quality and a steadfast dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices.

About Viega

Viega North America is a subsidiary of The Viega Group, which has more than 125 years of experience in building technology. Viega is the global market leader in metal piping systems, serving the industrial, commercial and residential markets. With ten locations around the world, Viega employs more than 5,500 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems, including PureFlow®, ProPress®, MegaPress® and MegaPressG®. In the U.S., Viega has seminar centers in Colorado and New Hampshire and the Viega Experience Center in New York City, which provides continued training through in-person and online workshops. For more information about Viega, visit viega.us.

