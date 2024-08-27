Marking 10 Years of Excellence: Prima Medicine to Host Anniversary & Patient Appreciation Event

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Medicine is set to celebrate a decade of exceptional healthcare service with a special Anniversary & Patient Appreciation Event. The milestone event will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

For ten years, Prima Medicine has been a pillar of comprehensive healthcare in Northern Virginia, offering a broad range of medical services across Fairfax, Merrifield, and South Riding. This celebration is a testament to the dedication of the Prima Medicine team and the support of their valued patients, staff, and community.

Dr. Chethana Rao, the Medical Director at Prima Medicine, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the incredible community that has supported us over the past decade. This anniversary is a testament to our commitment to providing outstanding care and building lasting relationships. We look forward to sharing this special day with everyone who has been a part of our story."

The Anniversary & Patient Appreciation Event promises a day of family-friendly fun and celebration. Attendees can enjoy music, a delectable selection of food, and a bouncy house for children. It will be an opportunity for guests to reconnect with old friends, meet the dedicated team at Prima Medicine, and participate in a range of enjoyable activities.

Prima Medicine's journey began with a vision to provide holistic and comprehensive healthcare. Over the years, the practice has expanded its services to meet the growing needs of its patients. Their wide array of services includes:

Chronic Care & Family Medicine: Managing ongoing health conditions and providing routine care.

Cold & Flu Treatment: Addressing common illnesses with timely care.

Routine & Sports Physicals: Ensuring overall health and fitness.

Blood Work & Lab Testing: Offering essential diagnostic services.

Vaccinations & Preventive Care: Protecting against illnesses and promoting wellness.

Diet, Exercise & Weight Management: Supporting healthy lifestyle choices.

Diabetes & Hypertension Management: Providing specialized care for chronic conditions.

Sleep Apnea & Hearing Loss Care: Enhancing quality of life through tailored treatments.

Internal Medicine & Geriatrics: Delivering specialized care for adults and the elderly.

Urgent & Walk-In Care: Addressing immediate health concerns efficiently.

Medicare Services & Annual Wellness Visits: Ensuring comprehensive care for seniors.

Advanced Treatments: Including Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, and other innovative solutions.

Remote Patient Monitoring & Concierge Care: Offering personalized and convenient healthcare.

Additionally, Prima Medicine provides specialized care for conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, osteoporosis, and thyroid disorders. They also offer school and employment physicals, retina vision scans, and DOT physicals to meet various needs.

The Anniversary & Patient Appreciation Event is more than just a celebration; it reflects Prima Medicine's ongoing commitment to enhancing health and well-being. The practice invites everyone to join in a day filled with joy, community, and appreciation. It will be a valuable opportunity to express gratitude and showcase the strong relationships built over the years.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Location: Prima Medicine, 3903 Fair Ridge Drive, Suite Q, Fairfax, VA 22033

For further information about the event or to learn more about their services, individuals are encouraged to visit the Prima Medicine website at www.primamedicine.com or contact the office at (703) 870-3750.

Special Thanks to Chairman Jeffrey McKay

"We are excited to announce that Chairman Jeffrey McKay of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and his representatives are supporting our event. We extend a special shout-out to Chairman McKay for his continued commitment to our community. His Director of Communications, Frances Best, will be attending the event on his behalf. We appreciate their support and look forward to a wonderful event together!" - Brianna Cartwright, Marketing Director at Prima Medicine

About Prima Medicine

Prima Medicine is a premier primary care practice providing outstanding medical care for adults across its two locations in the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area: Fairfax and South Riding, Virginia. Affiliated with Privia Medical Group, a leading national physician-directed, multispecialty medical group, Prima Medicine is dedicated to delivering high-quality, coordinated healthcare.

The practice offers a broad spectrum of services, including annual physicals, Pap smears, and management of chronic and acute conditions such as acid reflux, peptic ulcers, diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, sleep disorders, and arthritis. At Prima Medicine, patients receive comprehensive, compassionate care tailored to their individual health needs.

Media Contact:

Brianna Cartwright, Marketing Director for Prima Medicine

Email: [email protected]

Cell: (770)826-2560

SOURCE Prima Medicine