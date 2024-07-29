Marking 35 Years of Service, The Wilson Foundation Donated 5,000 Feminine Products to Las Vegas' Shade Tree Shelter

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last weekend, The Wilson Foundation for the Performing Arts & Sciences raised awareness by supporting a local organization, The Shade Tree, by donating 5,000 feminine products to women in need. This donation starts a new partnership with The Shade Tree to evoke change and align forces to bring hope to women and children in the Western United States.

On July 18th, The Wilson Foundation's Artist-In-Residence Latrice Pace visits The Shade Tree Headquarters location to meet the Director of Human Resources, Jody Rice-Wagner, and the CEO of The Shade Tree, Linda C. Perez, following the gifting of 5,000 feminine kits in Las Vegas, NV. ( L-R : Jody Rice-Wagner, Latrice Pace, Linda C. Perez) The Wilson Foundation's Artist-In-Residence Latrice Pace Received Two Stellar Award Nominations in Las Vegas on July 19th at The Stellar Award Nominee Dinner.

"Everyone who has ever had a period understands that awful feeling when you realize you don't have products on hand," says Linda Perez- CEO of The Shade Tree. "Thanks to this incredibly generous donation of five thousand feminine hygiene kits, our clients will not have that stress or worry as they progress on their journey with The Shade Tree."

The Shade Tree operates as a 24-hour accessible shelter offering life-changing services to victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, human trafficking, elder abuse, and street violence. They welcome women and unaccompanied youth of any gender who are facing economic hardship and lacking adequate housing.

Given the Wilson Foundation's priority to strengthen and restore women and their families across the country, Latrice Pace, Artist-in-Residence, inspired Shade Tree staff through a musical performance. Pace accomplished a huge milestone this past weekend by being nominated for two Stellar Awards in Las Vegas: Song of the Year and Contemporary Female Artist of the Year for her chart-topping song "It's Morning." Pace emphasizes that after a season of mourning, there is a season of the morning aligning.

In her role, Pace supports the Wilson Foundation by developing and executing initiatives that embed the arts into dynamic and innovative projects that strengthen and promote recovery, health, and well-being of individuals and communities.

"We believe that during stress, illness, trauma, and loss, it is the power of the performing arts that can heal and transform individuals and communities facing life challenges," says The Wilson Foundation for the Performing Arts & Sciences CEO and Founder, Dr. Youlanda Gibbons. "We are excited about opportunities to partner with organizations that can benefit from existing and emerging artistic talent in support of their mission and desired outcomes."

The Wilson Foundation for the Performing Arts and Sciences will proudly launch its National Campaign "Restoring Hope, Healing, and Recovery for Women!" on August 28, 2024, to provide feminine protection products to organizations throughout the country that offer shelter to women and their families who are impacted by domestic violence, homelessness, and human trafficking. The campaign will sponsor musical and other forms of artistic performance as part of the donation of feminine protection products.

The Wilson Foundation for the Performing Arts & Sciences partners with local organizations that align with its vision and priorities, as well as those of its Artist-in-Residence, fellows, partners, and stakeholders. By collaborating with organizations like The Shade Tree, the Wilson Foundation continues its efforts to support and uplift the community, fostering a spirit of unity and creating a positive impact.

About The Wilson Foundation for Performing Arts & Sciences:

The Wilson Foundation for the Performing Arts and Sciences (WFPAS) is 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a resource for strengthening participation and practice of the arts and sciences in the United States. We are purposed to improve individual and program outcomes in underserved communities through strategic engagements that fuel the creative process and artistic and scientific ability to influence and elevate the quality of American life.

