Marking and Coding Equipment Market to Reach USD 14.65 Billion by 2036 as Serialization Mandates and Smart Packaging Drive Global Adoption

NEWARK, Del., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights, the global Marking and Coding Equipment Market is projected to expand from USD 7.80 billion in 2025 to USD 14.65 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the industry is undergoing a strategic transformation as product identification, serialization, and traceability become essential requirements across pharmaceutical, food and beverage, electronics, cosmetics, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Once viewed primarily as a packaging-line accessory, marking and coding equipment has evolved into a compliance-critical infrastructure component. Regulatory frameworks such as the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), the European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and food traceability mandates worldwide are compelling manufacturers to implement advanced coding technologies capable of delivering accurate, real-time product identification.

Modern coding solutions including continuous inkjet (CIJ), thermal inkjet (TIJ), laser marking systems, thermal transfer overprinters (TTO), and print-and-apply technologies—are enabling businesses to meet increasingly complex traceability standards while improving operational efficiency and supply chain transparency.

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An FMI analyst Nikhil Kaitwade, notes:

"The marking and coding equipment market is transitioning from a packaging support category to a strategic compliance and digitalization enabler. As serialization, anti-counterfeiting initiatives, and smart manufacturing become industry priorities, equipment providers that combine high-performance printing capabilities with connectivity, automation, and regulatory readiness will gain a significant competitive advantage."

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

Demand for marking and coding equipment is accelerating as governments and regulatory agencies strengthen requirements for product traceability, authentication, and consumer safety.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing heavily in serialization-ready systems capable of printing unique product identifiers, 2D barcodes, and aggregation codes to comply with global track-and-trace regulations. Similarly, food and beverage producers are deploying advanced coding technologies to meet lot-level traceability requirements and strengthen recall management capabilities.

Several strategic trends are reshaping the industry:

Rising adoption of pharmaceutical serialization and track-and-trace solutions

Growing implementation of laser marking technologies for permanent identification

Expansion of Industry 4.0 and IoT-enabled coding systems

Increased demand for QR-enabled packaging and consumer engagement tools

Strong growth in automated production lines requiring high-speed coding capabilities

Shift toward cloud-connected monitoring and predictive maintenance systems

While opportunities remain substantial, challenges such as high capital expenditure, integration complexity, and ongoing maintenance requirements continue to influence purchasing decisions across end-user industries.

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Segment Insights

Among technology categories, Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) remains the leading segment, accounting for approximately 38.7% market share in 2026. The technology continues to dominate high-speed production environments due to its ability to print variable data on diverse substrates with minimal production interruption.

Laser marking systems are experiencing strong momentum as manufacturers seek permanent, consumable-free marking solutions that support sustainability goals and lower operating costs.

By end-use industry, the Food and Beverage segment is expected to account for 42.3% of total market demand in 2026, driven by growing food safety regulations, product authentication requirements, and increasing adoption of automated packaging systems.

Applications span:

Primary packaging identification

Secondary packaging coding

Tertiary packaging and logistics labeling

Pharmaceutical serialization

Food safety traceability

Electronics component marking

Automotive parts identification

Regional Outlook

Growth opportunities are emerging globally, although adoption dynamics vary by region.

India is projected to be the fastest-growing major market, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%, supported by pharmaceutical manufacturing expansion and stricter packaging regulations.

China follows with a projected CAGR of 7.3%, driven by industrial automation initiatives and increasing export-focused production requirements.

Other notable markets include:

Brazil (6.4%)

United States (5.2%)

United Kingdom (5.1%)

Germany (4.9%)

Japan (2.7%)

North America and Europe continue to benefit from replacement demand and advanced serialization requirements, while Asia-Pacific remains the primary engine of future volume growth.

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Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive, with leading participants focusing on product innovation, software integration, and lifecycle service offerings.

Major companies operating in the market include:

Domino Printing Sciences

Videojet Technologies

Markem-Imaje

Hitachi Industrial Equipment

KEYENCE Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Industry leaders are increasingly investing in:

Cloud-enabled coding platforms

Predictive maintenance technologies

Advanced serialization software

Sustainable ink formulations

High-resolution laser marking systems

Smart factory integration capabilities

Strategic partnerships, technology upgrades, and regional expansion initiatives continue to shape competition across global markets.

Why FMI's Marking and Coding Equipment Market Report Is Different

Traditional market reports generally provide:

Market size and growth forecasts

Segment share analysis

Regional demand outlook

Competitive profiling

FMI delivers deeper operational and strategic intelligence through:

Technology and Production Intelligence

Equipment shipment trends and production capacity analysis

Technology adoption benchmarking across industries

Equipment replacement cycle assessment

Regulatory Impact Assessment

Serialization mandate tracking

Pharmaceutical compliance mapping

Food safety regulation analysis

Regional traceability requirement benchmarking

Pricing and Cost Analysis

Hardware pricing benchmarks

Consumables revenue analysis

Maintenance contract economics

Total cost of ownership assessment

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Supply Chain and Distribution Insights

Global equipment trade flow mapping

Distributor network analysis

Regional manufacturing hub evaluation

Service infrastructure assessment

Innovation and Digitalization Tracking

IoT-enabled equipment adoption

Cloud-based monitoring developments

Smart factory integration trends

Predictive maintenance deployment analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Product launch monitoring

Partnership tracking

Geographic expansion analysis

Technology investment benchmarking

Why This Matters for Buyers

The report enables stakeholders to:

Optimize compliance investment strategies

Reduce operational and regulatory risks

Improve equipment procurement decisions

Strengthen serialization readiness

Enhance packaging line productivity

Benchmark against industry leaders

Who Should Use This Report?

Equipment manufacturers

Packaging line operators

Pharmaceutical companies

Food and beverage producers

Electronics manufacturers

System integrators

Distributors and service providers

Investors and private equity firms

Where It Supports Action

Sell: Identify high-growth industry segments

Identify high-growth industry segments Source: Optimize equipment and consumable procurement

Optimize equipment and consumable procurement Manufacture: Align production with demand growth

Align production with demand growth Distribute: Expand into emerging markets

Expand into emerging markets Promote: Target compliance-driven customers

Target compliance-driven customers Partner: Identify technology integration opportunities

Identify technology integration opportunities Invest: Evaluate high-growth regional markets

Evaluate high-growth regional markets Defend Market Share: Benchmark product performance and market positioning

Marking and Coding Equipment Market Size & Industry Trends 2036

Market Name: Marking and Coding Equipment Market

Marking and Coding Equipment Market Market Size (2025): USD 7.80 Billion

USD 7.80 Billion Industry Size (2026): USD 8.26 Billion

USD 8.26 Billion Forecast Value (2036): USD 14.65 Billion

USD 14.65 Billion CAGR (2026–2036): 5.9%

5.9% Leading Technology Segment: Continuous Inkjet (38.7% Share)

Continuous Inkjet (38.7% Share) Leading End-Use Industry: Food & Beverage (42.3% Share)

Food & Beverage (42.3% Share) Fastest-Growing Markets: India, China, Brazil

India, China, Brazil Key Companies: Domino Printing Sciences, Videojet Technologies, Markem-Imaje, Hitachi Industrial Equipment, KEYENCE Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Related Reports:

Demand for Marking and Coding Equipment in Japan- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/japan-marking-and-coding-equipment-market

Road Marking Equipment Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/road-marking-equipment-market

Laser Marking Equipment Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/laser-marking-equipment-market

Industrial Marking Equipment Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-marking-equipment-market

Tire Marking Machine Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tire-marking-machine-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:

In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis

Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs

Procurement and buyer behavior insights

Supply chain and trade flow intelligence

Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical professionals to ensure accurate and practical market intelligence.

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SOURCE Future Market Insights