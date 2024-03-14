Marking the One-Year Anniversary of the DMS and CDG Merger - Accomplishments and Potential Growth Points

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a year since Digital Media Solutions, Inc. , a premier provider of technology-infused digital advertising strategies, and Customer Direct Group, a tech-savvy marketing agency, finalized a merger agreement. The past four seasons have proven to be filled with thrilling accomplishments, strategic synergies, and peerless growth for both parties involved. Leveraging CDG's products – MyHomeQuote, InsurQuote, and LawyerQuote – along with its lead marketplace has allowed DMS to tap into the resilient home services vertical amidst market uncertainties. In other words, the acquisition has opened doors to miscellaneous international media distribution, enabling the unified entity to solidify its position in key markets and verticals across multiple countries.

Even though, according to studies, the M&A failure rate lands between 70% and 90%, DMS and CDG have made it work out and significantly enhanced their business performance through their partnership. In 2023, CDG supplied DMS with over 300,000 leads, the lion's share of which came from the home improvement sector. The latter has reciprocated by providing CDG with more than 70,000 top-quality leads (deriving from the insurance niche, for the most part).

With the merger now in place, both companies can exploit the increased reach of their marketplace offerings, replenish their client bases with satisfied advertisers, and realize cost savings on lead acquisition. Thus, this cooperation apparently strengthens their position in the market.

The strategic merger with DMS has proven to be a game-changer for CDG, enabling a swift and effective entry into the US insurance affiliate niche. This step has ensured access to advanced advertising technology, allowing for securing exclusive offers within the Medicare and Affordable Care Act verticals.

CDG is now poised to broaden its partner network, creating a larger pool of contractors and key lead buyers. By applying now-available proprietary technology, the company has significantly enhanced its campaign setup and tracking capabilities.

With the acquisition of CDG, DMS has extended its marketplace solutions into the US home services sector and strengthened its D2C business through international growth initiatives while doing so. This strategic merger significantly extended DMS's outreach and competencies within the global home renovation market, especially in lucrative segments like roofing, gutters, windows, bathrooms, etc. As a result, the company can cater to a more extensive clientele across key industry verticals.

About the company: Customer Direct Group is a marketing agency known for its three main products: MyHomeQuote, InsurQuote, and LawyerQuote. It specializes in generating high-quality leads and connecting them with customers. The company integrates smart analytics and uses reliable data and in-house tools to help companies grow their businesses.

