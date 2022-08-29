Marking Their 5th Consecutive Appearance, Southwest Industrial Electric Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3787 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 132%

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc.5000

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Southwest Industrial Electric appeared No. 3787 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This year was special for SIE as the company was inducted into the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll. A prestigious group within the already esteemed recognition award.

"It is an honor to be a part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 and we are very proud to make the Inc. 5000 list for the 5th year in a row. In order to be inducted, companies must maintain a specific percentage of continuous revenue growth over a minimum of 5 years. We would like to thank our incredible customers, vendors, and team members that we get to work with every day. We thank each and every one of you for your hard work and dedication to what you do. We look forward to continuing to build this company to be able to expand our services to our customers." CEO, Kristin Larson of Southwest Industrial Electric.

Not only have the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved driven to reach new levels of growth. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth was 230% percent, and total revenue reached $317.6 billion. Together, those companies added more than 1,179,282 jobs over the past three years. (INC5000.com)

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is available on newsstands.

"It has not been easy, has it? This road towards birthing something and helping it grow and seeing it mature and succeed. That's especially true these days, with each passing month, seem, disturbingly, less like a pandemic induced anomaly and more like a way of life. And yet that did not stop you. You made it to the peak. You are a 2022 Inc 5000 honoree." - Scott Omelianiuk Inc. Editor in Chief

Southwest Industrial Electric is a full service, professional electrical contractor that has been serving the Southwest Region of the United States with high quality repairs and installations for over 40 years. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Southwest Industrial Electric has been a leader in the industry, offering innovative solutions to businesses and their electrical projects across the SoCal and Southwest region. No matter how big or small the project, SIE's electricians are experts in the field and is the power team needed to solve your electrical issues. It is Southwest Industrial Electric's goal to be your business's electrician for life, backed by the experience and know-how to do it all.

CONTACT: Cristiano Sanchez, Director of PR And Success (323) 255-6563, [email protected]

