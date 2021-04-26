Markman Biologics Receives TRIP Letter

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markman Biologics Corporation (the "Company") ( https://markmanbiologics.com ) today announces they have received our TRIP LETTER (Tissue Reference Group Rapid Inquiry Process). The TRIP response letter was received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and specifically from the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) which provides confirmation of our regulatory status as a 361 HCT/P, and the documentation of that status is what is required to be provided for us to sell to the U.S. military.

Alan Shinderman, CEO of Markman Biologics Corporation, recently stated the dental study with the McGuire Group is 90% enrolled. We anticipate the results to be in by August. The study with the Burn Centers of America is continuing to recruit.

About Markman Biologics Corporation

Markman Biologics Corporation, https://markmanbiologics.com , is a first mover in the wound care domain. Markman Biologics, a Nevada corporation, is a biotechnology patent-holding entity to create a value add in the healing of acute and chronic wounds. Markman Biologics' innovative and novel intellectual property pertains to resurfacing current smooth surface reconstructive grafts including, but not limited to, acellular dermal, split thickness skin, and amnion/chorion tissue. Preclinical animal studies have suggested improved cellular response with graft microsurfacing. Moreover, the potential benefits may extend beyond the immediate healing of wounds.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Markman Biologics Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

