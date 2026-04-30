Markmonitor Launches Intelligence-Led Online Brand Protection for the AI Era

LONDON & BOISE, Idaho, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markmonitor, the world's best known corporate domain registrar, today announced the launch of a new generation of intelligence-led online brand protection capabilities. The move unites domain name portfolio management and advanced brand protection under a single supplier, redefining how brand owners can detect, prioritize, combat and defend against digital threats.

Markmonitor's integrated approach addresses a critical need for brand owners. At a time when generative AI has dramatically lowered the cost and increased the speed of digital infringement, impersonation and phishing, companies are facing unprecedented volumes of threats, while internal security and IP teams struggle with alert fatigue and a fragmented vendor ecosystem.

"Brand protection can no longer be applied as if one-size-fits-all," said Benjamin Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Markmonitor Group. "It requires intelligence and context. Brands are demanding that detection and enforcement operate seamlessly with domain portfolio management on a single platform, with one team accountable for outcomes. By combining these capabilities, Markmonitor tailors solutions to each client's specific needs, to protect their brand reputations, revenues and customers more efficiently and effectively than ever before."

Introducing DomainWatch

At the center of the new offering is DomainWatch, Markmonitor's proprietary domain monitoring platform. DomainWatch scans hundreds of millions of registered domain names daily, applying advanced AI-driven analysis to identify and prioritize the highest-risk threats. Unlike traditional monitoring tools that generate large volumes of unfiltered alerts, DomainWatch is designed to solve a fundamental problem for enterprise teams: too much data and not enough intelligence of the best course of action. By filtering out false positives and benign infringements, and focusing on actionable risks, the DomainWatch platform enables organizations to achieve the highest impact on the digital risks while expending the least resources.

From Detection to Action

Markmonitor's expanded capabilities extend beyond detection to deliver a full suite of enforcement and remediation services that help:

Execute global enforcement and dispute resolution, including UDRP filings and ccTLD actions

Perform automated and manual takedowns of infringing websites and social media content

Deploy cease and desist programs focused on keeping content offline

Conduct anonymous domain acquisitions to recover strategic assets without revealing client identity

Leadership and Expertise

All enforcement recommendations are manually reviewed by Markmonitor's industry-leading experts, based on detailed consultations with individual brands on their internal policies and objectives. The Online Brand Protection division is led by Tim Brown, who has advised clients on Online Brand Protection since 2001, and has personally authored over 700 UDRPs for over 200 clients, as well as leading Brand Protection for Com Laude, which recently merged with Markmonitor.

Jeanette Eriksson leads the function in the United States, bringing deep expertise in online brand protection strategy and global enforcement, including managing online brand protection at FairWinds for enterprise clients, as well as cross-ecosystem experience with registrars, registries, and abuse-preventive services.

Together, they oversee a global team of specialists working in close coordination with Markmonitor's domain strategists and portfolio advisors—the largest such team in the industry.

A Product Roadmap for the AI Era

Markmonitor will continue to expand its capabilities through an AI-native product roadmap, developed in close partnership with its global client base. Additional innovations in detection, prioritization, and enforcement automation are expected throughout 2026.

For more details, please visit https://markmonitorgroup.com/online-brand-protection-ai

About Markmonitor

A pioneer of domain portfolio management and online brand protection founded in 1999, Markmonitor was acquired by Com Laude, owned by PX3 Partners, in January 2026 – introducing new brand protection and financial resources to better serve clients. Markmonitor Group operates across 80 countries, with regional headquarters in Boise, London, Shanghai and Tokyo, with clients ranging from venture-funded start-ups to the world's largest enterprises.

SOURCE Markmonitor