Markovits, Stock & DeMarco and Freking, Myers & Reul Announce Court Hearing to Discuss Implementation of Grants from Class Benefit Fund Established to Benefit Class Members and Final Claims Report.

If you meet the description above, you may have been a class member in Anthony Williams, et al., v. Duke Energy international, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:08-cv-00046, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

In addition to claims payments to qualifying class members, the settlement of that action included the establishment of a Class Benefit Fund to be used to administer certain grants intended to benefit class members.

By Order of the Court, there will be a hearing on June 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm in Courtroom 7, Room 117, of the Potter Stewart United States Courthouse, Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Court will hear from the Class Benefit Fund Board regarding the implementation of the grants. Plaintiffs' Counsel will also provide a final report of the paid claims. All payments to class members under the settlement have already been made and are final. All class members and interested parties are welcome to attend.

