Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank Joins Friedman LLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friedman LLP, a top-40 accounting and advisory firm, announced today that the Eastern Long Island accounting firm Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank (MFB) will integrate its practice with Friedman effective January 1.

This union will expand Friedman's presence on Long Island through the addition of MFB's Bridgehampton and Riverhead offices, bringing the total number of Friedman locations to 13 and the firm's roster of partners and staff to approximately 600 — including the MFB team of approximately 40. The integration of MFB's expertise will strengthen Friedman's core capabilities across practice areas for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, and enables the firm to deliver its services to an even larger client base.

MFB has been in operation for more than 60 years, providing tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, closely held businesses and nonprofit/government entities, among others.

"MFB," according to partner Thomas Terry, "has always taken great pride in the level of professionalism and care that we provide. By joining Friedman we will be able to offer a broader and more sophisticated range of services, including dedicated practice groups with specialized expertise in areas like international tax, cybersecurity and digital currency, among others."

"Friedman and Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank share a common philosophy — emphasizing trust, respect, collaboration and highly personal relationships, a commitment to delivering hands-on attention, and a dedication to community service," said Fred Berk, Friedman's co-managing partner. "The firms' natural alignments across value systems and proficiencies will promote a swift integration of our respective teams," added Friedman co-managing partner Harriet Greenberg.

The addition of MFB is the latest in a series of Friedman's recent growth initiatives that includes the establishment of new locations in Red Bank, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California, as well as the relocation of its Manhattan headquarters and its Marlton, NJ office to larger, state-of-the-art office spaces. Inside Public Accounting recently recognized Friedman among the United States' top ten fastest growing accounting firms based on organic growth.

About Friedman LLP

Friedman LLP has been serving the accounting, tax and business consulting needs of public and private companies since 1924. Our industry-focused practice features concentrated areas of expertise and a thorough understanding of the economic environment. We have the ability to be innovative in our approach, act quickly in our decision making and be flexible in our delivery of services. Our clients benefit from hands-on contact with our partners, cutting-edge technical expertise and our understanding of their industries and their businesses. As a mid-size firm, we combine the staff and resources of a large firm with a philosophy of personal responsibility for our clients. Friedman is headquartered in Manhattan and has locations throughout New Jersey and Long Island, as well as in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and China. Please visit our website to learn more about our practices and service areas: www.friedmanllp.com.

