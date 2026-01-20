Marksman Titan Security Group Acquires Priebe Security Services, Expanding Presence in Central Texas and Elevating Service Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marksman Security Services, LLC ("Marksman" or the "Company") a part of Marksman Titan Security Group, the leading national boutique security services organization in the U.S, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Priebe Security Services, Inc., central Texas's premier security services provider.

"Priebe's outstanding reputation in Austin, disciplined operations, and commitment to customer satisfaction align with Marksman's mission to serve clients and build careers," said Dave Pack, CEO of Marksman Titan Security Group. "Together, we will scale technology-enabled solutions and deliver an even higher standard of service across Texas and beyond."

Marksman's acquisition of Priebe adds over 450 team members to the Marksman brand and expands their existing service area in Central Texas.

"This is an exciting time," said Mark Radi, President of Marksman Titan Security Group. "Our acquisition strategy is to identify companies with a similar service philosophy and culture. Combining our talent and resources will lead to new opportunities for our clients and team members."

"We are excited to join the Marksman team," said Katarzyna Priebe, Founder and CEO of Priebe Security Services. "Our teams share values of integrity, proactive management, and accountability. This combination allows us to bring new capabilities and resources to our clients while preserving the culture and relationships that define Priebe".

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Marksman Titan Security Group

Marksman Titan Security Group is a premier security solutions provider offering manned guarding, security consulting, and security systems integration of enterprise security solutions including video surveillance, electronic access control, turnstiles, biometrics, visitor management, alarm monitoring and other solutions throughout the U.S.

About Priebe Security Services, Inc.

Priebe Security Services is an Austin, Texas-based contract security provider specializing in professional on-site security officers and mobile patrol services. Priebe leverages real-time incident documentation and guard accountability, maintains exceptional client retention, and operates with disciplined financial management and proactive client engagement.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4.6 billion of capital in 87 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

