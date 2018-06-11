MARK.SPACE Reimagines Online Reviews with Integration of Revain Platform

The e-commerce industry is overwhelmed by false reviews and rating manipulation -- a serious issue that concerns all modern-day consumers. In addition to paid-for feedback, many positive reviews are written by robots, in a way that people simply can't tell the difference between a real person an Artificial Intelligence. Negative reviews, in turn, are often deleted by companies or website owners. Such unfortunate examples jeopardize a large part of the online world, ruining the reliability of honest businesses, elevating companies offering lower-level products and services, and shattering the online shopping experience as a whole.

Understanding that this issue will concern the many companies, businesses, and services within the MARK.SPACE ecosystem, a strategic partnership was today announced with reviewing platform Revain. Using Blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence, and a nonlinear conversion mechanism, Revain managed to create a transparent system of customer feedback, guaranteeing immutability and incorruptibility in the e-commerce reviewing sector. Revain does not allow users to change or delete any feedback and rewards authors for helping to create a truthful image of a product or service. The Revain engine will be integrated within Crypto-Valley, which is another recent development of MARK.SPACE Technologies.

Denis Polulyakhov, MARK.SPACE Co-Founder: "Revain presents a great opportunity for MARK.SPACE tenants, among whom there are vendors and retailers, to get a verification of the feedback on the goods and services they sell. With the help of Blockchain, Revain will ensure transparency of these reviews."

As part of the MARK.SPACE universe, Crypto-Valley provides the online Community with a virtually rendered socioeconomic interaction platform for crypto-bloggers, manufacturers of headgear, gadget showrooms, mining equipment shops, crypto-exchanges, foundations and associations, crypto projects, crypto-banks, and all those who are interested in the subject. Each business owner or service provider on the MARK.SPACE platform will be able to instantly attach the Revain engine, enabling users to write and read reviews in all MARK.SPACE Units. This way, all products or services available on MARK.SPACE will be supported by review from Revain.

The reason to integrate Revain into Crypto-Valley is based on the fact that both are platform for established expertise, as well as for the accumulation of advertising traffic. Crypto-Valley, one of the virtual cities of the MARK.SPACE universe, will become the central visual point and reputational playground for crypto businesses and individuals: an opportunity for projects to present themselves in 3D and/or VR format, the latter being a qualitatively completely new level of formation of audience loyalty and customer satisfaction. Needless to say, Revain will soon have its own virtual office in Crypto-Valley to provide its services to businesses and organizations on an entirely different level.

Rinat Arslanov, CEO at Revain: "Innovative service such as MARK.SPACE attracts a lot of our potential customers whose attention will significantly help us in the near future. We are looking forward to a very productive and mutually beneficial work."

MARK.SPACE is an open-source platform for creation of 3D, VR and AR-compatible websites, available on any browser, on any device, and without pre-installation or pre-registration. Users don't need to know even the basics of programming to create VR-compatible web-spaces and headgear is optional. HTML5 frontend development allows to connect any top-level domain to any space in the virtual universe of MARK.SPACE. Website: http://mark.space

Revain is aimed to revolutionize online reviews using Blockchain technology. The platform is designed for accumulating authentic user reviews on projects and startups that have concluded their crowdfunding stage(s). The platform brings to life a service that will finally allow businesses to receive detailed and genuine feedback about their projects, while users get access to other people's experience and can share their own insights as well. Revain will be aggregating information on token dynamics and major milestones in startups' development. Website: https://revain.org/

