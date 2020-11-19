Markwins Appoints Eric Weeks to President of Sales for North America

Weeks, who joined Markwins in 2001, is well-known and well-liked within the organization and has contributed in various sales and management roles since joining the company. His nearly 20 years of experience at Markwins gives him unparalleled insight into the company's strategy and operations. Weeks will continue to work closely with Markwins founder and CEO, Eric Chen.

"His spirit, tenacity, and get-it-done attitude exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit of Markwins," according to Chen. "Eric's career growth, particularly in the past 3 years, has transformed him into a strategic manager with the vision to lead the charge in the new retailing and digital environment. In this new role, Eric will report directly to me, and together we will continue Markwins' campaign to bring beauty and excellence to our beloved customers and consumers."

Weeks is committed to spearheading a charge to develop and invigorate Markwins' pricing and promotional strategies, while working closely with the Executive Team and Brand Leadership on Marketing and Branding initiatives. Additionally, he will facilitate an environment where recruitment, career enhancement, and retention of talent forms the cornerstone of Markwins' sales organization.

"I am sincerely grateful to Eric and Lina Chen to be given the opportunity to help the rest of the management team lead Markwins into the next phase of our journey in a post COVID environment," says Weeks. "In addition to serving the greater company I hope to provide an enhanced conduit to both our consumers and customers through active listening and partnership."

During his spare time, Eric devotes time to his children, Elvis and Lola. He loves baseball—when the Yankees are winning—and he swings the golf club with reckless abandon.

About Markwins® International Corporation:

Based in City of Industry, California, Markwins® International Corporation is a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections. Founded by CEO Eric Chen 35 years ago, the privately-held company is recognized as a Top 20 purveyor in the global cosmetic industry. With over 5,000 employees, Markwins® brands cater to and reach consumers of all ages, ethnicities, economic statuses, and skin tones. The Markwins® brand portfolio includes wet n wild®, Physicians Formula®, LORAC®, Bonne Bell®, Lip Smacker®, The Color Workshop®, The Color Institute®, Black Radiance®, and POP®, amongst many other internal brands and licensing deals. Markwins® Brands can be found in over 50,000 retail outlets including Department, Specialty, Mass, Drug, and Food stores, and are available in more than 60 countries, spanning 6 continents.

