Markwins Beauty Brands Continues Growth and Innovation

According to Chen, the keys to success are straight-forward, but nuanced. "While value is important in the mass market, people want more than just a good price. Today's consumers do their research. With social media, they know the trends and they know about formulations. They expect quality and they let you know if you don't meet their needs. We keep that in mind with everything we do, because we want to take care of our consumers."

Over the past year, Markwins Beauty Brands consumers have seen Physicians Formula roll out evolved branding along with product development innovation leading to sales growth in new retail outlets of 237%. Influencer favorite and social media darling, wet n wild, captured attention with limited edition, trend-driven launches like the Unicorn Glow and Midnight Mermaid collections while also introducing 2017's #1 foundation launch in mass market (IRI) – Photo Focus Foundation, which helped drive a 77% increase in the brand's face business. The iconic Lip Smacker brand also laid claim to 10% growth in year-over-year sales. North America's #1 ethnic beauty brand, Black Radiance, continued to own 51% dollar share of total ethnic cosmetics.

Chen helps drive excellence by keeping it all in the family. Not only does his vertically integrated philosophy ensure all aspects of the business operate in-house, including Research & Development, Sales and Marketing, Manufacturing and Operations but Chen's three children also have key roles in the business, including VP of Marketing for Physicians Formula, Alice Chen. Together they safeguard accountability and accessibility that keeps the focus on innovation and consumer satisfaction from conception to launch.

What's next for Markwins? Continued growth that taps into markets worldwide and an ongoing pursuit of the right acquisitions, especially in the skincare arena. Whatever happens, expect it to happen fast.

