Marlabs Launches mAdvisor, a Next Generation AI and Cognitive Computing Platform

mAdvisor employs cognitive technologies like Machine Learning, Machine Reasoning, Natural Language Generation, and Natural Language Processing to simulate human-like behavior to automate intellectual tasks like data analysis, prediction, and forecasting. This enables key business users to get faster and more accurate insights for decision-making.

This next-generation platform solves complex business problems across industries such as stock performance analysis, order fulfilment prediction, predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, churn prediction and robo-advisors. mAdvisor helps enterprises leverage the latest AI technologies to reduce their time to market.

The unique differentiators of the product are automated pattern discovery, automated prediction and presentation of insights in the form of narratives (using NLG) for easy comprehension. mAdvisor is the outcome of continuous innovation efforts over the last two years resulting in several patents in the areas of AutoML, Machine Intelligence, and Natural Language Generation.

"Our clients have been looking to leverage AI & Cognitive Computing for their data analysis, prediction, and forecasting needs," said Jay Nair, COO, Marlabs. "With the immense volumes of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data they are being confronted with, conventional analytics tools and technologies were falling short. mAdvisor was designed to solve this specific need. Our clients are seeing the immense value mAdvisor generates in a relatively short time frame. mAdvisor today is the Cog in the Wheel of our clients' digital transformation journey."

mAdvisor has already been deployed across key Marlabs clients spanning verticals and is successfully solving business-critical problems, while at the same time saving millions of dollars in data scientist productivity.

About Marlabs

Marlabs is a digital innovation company providing specialized digital 360 frameworks to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Marlabs employs over 2,300 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and India.

