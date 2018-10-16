Marlabs Partners With LIFARS for Advanced Cybersecurity Incident Response & Digital Forensics

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, October 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading digital innovation company collaborates with an elite cyber digital forensics and incident response firm for expert agile Security Operations Center Response Services

Marlabs, Inc., the New Jersey-headquartered digital innovation company that specializes in providing 360-degree digital transformation frameworks, and LIFARS, LLC, a New York City-based cybersecurity digital forensics and incident response firm, have announced a strategic partnership centered on providing world-class security operations centers and Threat Hunting coupled with leading edge incident response and forensic investigations.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707608/Marlabs_Logo.jpg )



The number of cyber threats is increasing exponentially. Having the capability to investigate, respond, and remediate quickly can determine the impact of the breach. Collecting the right forensic evidence ensures that threat vectors are contained and eradicated. The partnership between Marlabs and LIFARS creates a game changing advanced Security Operations Center, called SOC+, that leverages the combined strength of both organizations. The result is exceptional service and value for customers.

"Marlabs has a wide footprint across industries. Over time, they have strengthened their positioning and capabilities in addressing the 360 degree needs of their customers. LIFARS is thrilled to offer in-depth expertise and forensics to escalated cyber incidents," says Ondrej Krehel, LIFARS Founder & CEO.

"The partnership is a natural complement of our combined strengths," says Sanjay Vidyadharan, Head of Innovation, Marlabs. "Our threat hunting expertise often results in the need for incident response. The partnership with LIFARS brings expertise, speed, and precision to our Security Operations Centers for responding to critical incidents. We look forward to delivering combined value of this partnership to our clients."

To learn more about this advanced service offering, contact Marlabs directly at marketing@marlabs.com.

About LIFARS

LIFARS is the global leader in Digital Forensics and Cyber Resiliency Services. Our experience spans decades working on high profile events often in coordination with law enforcement agencies around the world. Our methodology derives directly and indirectly from our experience working with and for US Intelligence Agencies, Interpol, Europol, and NATO. For more information on LIFARS services or to sign-up for our cybersecurity newsletter, visit http://www.lifars.com or reach out to us directly atpr@lifars.com.

About Marlabs

Marlabs is a digital innovation company providing specialized Digital 360 frameworks to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Marlabs employs over 2,300 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and India. For more information, visit http://www.marlabs.com.

Media Contact:

Shyam Ananthnarayan

Shyam.Ananthnarayan@marlabs.com

+91-9148972472

VP - Marketing, Marlabs, Inc.



SOURCE Marlabs, Inc.