Marler Clark E.coli Attorneys Warning: Nationwide E.coli Outbreak Linked to Grimmway Farms Carrots

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grimmway Farms issued a release on the FDA website on Saturday stating that carrots grown from Grimmway Farms could be contaminated with E. coli. The release states that while the products have been pulled from store shelves, contaminated carrots may already be in customers' fridges or freezers.

As of November 17, 2024, the CDC reports 39 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 18 states - Wyoming 1, Washington 8, Virginia 1, Texas 1, South Carolina 2, Pennsylvania 1, Oregon 3, Ohio 1, North Carolina 1, New York 5, New Jersey 2, Missouri 1, Minnesota 5, Michigan 1, Massachusetts 1, Colorado 1, California 3, Arkansas 1.

The contaminated baby carrots have best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, and whole carrots may not have best-by labels but could have been purchased from August 14 through October 23.

"This type of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli is both rare, but deadly, said Food Safety Attorney, Bill Marler.  "I urge all stores to pull these carrots from their shelves immediately and warn customers.  To customers, if you have carrots in your refrigerator, 'When in doubt, throw it out."

Organic whole and baby carrots being recalled include the following brands:

Whole Carrots  

Baby Carrots

• 365

365

• Bunny Luv                                             

Bunny Luv

• Cal-Organic                                           

Cal-Organic

• Compliments                                         

Compliments

• Full Circle                                               

Full Circle

• Good & Gather                                       

Good & Gather

• GreenWise                                             

GreenWise

• Marketside                                             

Marketside

• Nature's Promise                                   

Nature's Promise

• O-Organics                                           

O-Organics

• President's Choice                                 

President's Choice

• Simple Truth                                         

Simple Truth

• Trader Joe's                                           

Trader Joe's

• Wegmans                                               

Wegman's

• Wholesome Pantry                                 

Wholesome pantry                                                   

Grimmway Farms                                                               

Raley's

Recommended Actions for Consumers:

1. Check Your Purchase: If you have recently bought carrots, check the brand and packaging for the identifiers listed above. Do not consume any affected products.

2. Dispose of Affected Products Safely: Throw away any identified products, ensuring they are securely sealed in a bag to prevent accidental consumption and contamination.

3. Practice Good Hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling potentially contaminated carrots or their packaging. Clean and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with these products.

4. Seek Medical Attention: If you suspect you have consumed contaminated carrots and are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

5. Stay Informed: Monitor updates from local news outlets and health agencies for further developments and information.

William "Bill" Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, "Poisoned" and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, "A Bug in the System;" the Seattle Times, "30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;" the Washington Post, "He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;" and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses.  He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

