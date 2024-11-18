Marler Clark E.coli Attorneys Warning: Nationwide E.coli Outbreak Linked to Grimmway Farms Carrots

"I urge all stores to pull these carrots from their shelves immediately and warn customers," said Bill Marler. Post this

The contaminated baby carrots have best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, and whole carrots may not have best-by labels but could have been purchased from August 14 through October 23.

"This type of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli is both rare, but deadly, said Food Safety Attorney, Bill Marler. "I urge all stores to pull these carrots from their shelves immediately and warn customers. To customers, if you have carrots in your refrigerator, 'When in doubt, throw it out."

Organic whole and baby carrots being recalled include the following brands:

Whole Carrots Baby Carrots • 365 365 • Bunny Luv Bunny Luv • Cal-Organic Cal-Organic • Compliments Compliments • Full Circle Full Circle • Good & Gather Good & Gather • GreenWise GreenWise • Marketside Marketside • Nature's Promise Nature's Promise • O-Organics O-Organics • President's Choice President's Choice • Simple Truth Simple Truth • Trader Joe's Trader Joe's • Wegmans Wegman's • Wholesome Pantry Wholesome pantry

Grimmway Farms

Raley's

Recommended Actions for Consumers:

1. Check Your Purchase: If you have recently bought carrots, check the brand and packaging for the identifiers listed above. Do not consume any affected products.

2. Dispose of Affected Products Safely: Throw away any identified products, ensuring they are securely sealed in a bag to prevent accidental consumption and contamination.

3. Practice Good Hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling potentially contaminated carrots or their packaging. Clean and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with these products.

4. Seek Medical Attention: If you suspect you have consumed contaminated carrots and are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

5. Stay Informed: Monitor updates from local news outlets and health agencies for further developments and information.

William "Bill" Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, "Poisoned" and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, "A Bug in the System;" the Seattle Times, "30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;" the Washington Post, "He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;" and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

