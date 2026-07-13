National food safety law firm now represents multiple victims in California outbreak linked to contaminated beef kofta that has hospitalized children

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, today announced that it has filed another lawsuit on behalf of a victim sickened in the Escherichia coli O157 outbreak linked to contaminated beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop restaurants in California.

"Food producers and restaurants have a legal responsibility to ensure the food they serve is safe.," said Bill Marler. Post this Food Safety Expert Bill Marler speaks out about E.coli in our food and his decades long career as an advocate, promoting legislation to prevent outbreaks and holding industry accountable. Marler is featured in the current Netflix documentary called Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, which examines food safety in the United States.

The lawsuit is the latest legal action arising from an outbreak that has sickened multiple people, including several children, across California. According to public health officials, at least nine people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. Five victims have required hospitalization, and two children developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening complication that can lead to kidney failure.

The California Department of Public Health has identified seasoned beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop as the likely source of the outbreak. The restaurant chain has reported that it has stopped serving beef from the implicated supplier while the investigation continues.

"As more victims are identified, our focus remains on helping families obtain answers and holding the responsible parties accountable," said William D. Marler, managing partner of Marler Clark. "Food producers and restaurants have a legal responsibility to ensure the food they serve is safe. When they fail, the consequences can be devastating—particularly for young children."

The newly filed lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff became seriously ill after consuming food from a California location of The Kebab Shop during the outbreak period. Marler Clark continues to investigate additional illnesses connected to the outbreak and is actively representing other victims.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections typically cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that is often bloody, vomiting, and dehydration. Symptoms generally develop three to four days after exposure but can appear anywhere from one to ten days later. While many people recover within a week, some patients—especially young children and older adults—develop HUS, a severe complication that can result in kidney failure, permanent kidney damage, or death.

Marler Clark encourages anyone who ate at a California location of The Kebab Shop during the outbreak period and later developed symptoms consistent with E. coli infection to seek immediate medical attention and report their illness to local public health authorities. Individuals diagnosed with E. coli O157 who believe their illness may be connected to this outbreak are encouraged to contact the firm for a free legal consultation.

About Marler Clark

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of foodborne illness. For more than 30 years, Marler Clark has represented thousands of individuals and families affected by foodborne disease, recovering more than $900 million for clients. The firm has litigated virtually every major U.S. foodborne illness outbreak involving E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, and other dangerous pathogens, helping drive improvements in food safety practices nationwide.

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm