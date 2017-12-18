Marler Clark Files First Lawsuit against Jimmy John's for 2018 Salmonella Outbreak

JUNEAU, Wis., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first lawsuit was filed today (Case No. 2018CV000439) against Trevco TTD/ Constellation Inc. and Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches on behalf of Kathleen Navis who developed a Salmonella Montevideo infection after consuming a sandwich with sprouts from Jimmy John's. Ms. Navis is represented by Marler Clark, the Nation's Food Safety Law Firm.

On December 18, 2017, Ms. Navis purchased a #12 Beach Club sandwich with sprouts from the Jimmy John's store located in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Days later, Ms. Navis began experiencing symptoms of nausea, painful diarrhea, and stomach cramps. The cramps and diarrhea continued for the next week, and hemorrhoids developed as a result of the infection. On January 8, 2018, Ms. Navis sought medical attention at Fond du Lac Regional Clinic. At the clinic, medical professionals ordered lab testing that came back positive for Salmonella Montevideo. Ms. Navis was prescribed two antibiotics to combat her infection.

After finishing her antibiotics, Ms. Navis continued to experience symptoms into February. While on vacation, she was prescribed another dose of antibiotics because her diarrhea and hemorrhoids were so severe. Further lab testing indicated that the Salmonella infection had progressed into her urinary tract. Ms. Navis was prescribed a third round of antibiotics, which she continued taking into late March.

Ms. Navis still has not fully recovered from her Salmonella Montevideo infection. She continues to experience daily symptoms as a result of her consumption of Salmonella Montevideo contaminated sprouts from Jimmy John's.

On January 19, 2018, the CDC announced a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Montevideo infections linked to raw sprouts from Jimmy John's. According to the CDC, there were 10 confirmed cases across Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, Ms. Navis being one of the 10.

"Jimmy John's has long been aware of the danger of its sprouts being contaminated with bacterial pathogens like Salmonella. It has also long been aware of the severe harm such contamination can cause and has caused to consumers, yet has repeatedly refused to take appropriate action to address this problem," said Marler Clark managing partner, Bill Marler. By way of example:

In 2008, 28 people were sickened in an outbreak of E. coli O157:NM(H-) in which consumption of alfalfa sprouts at Jimmy John's was deemed a risk factor for illness.

O157:NM(H-) in which consumption of alfalfa sprouts at Jimmy John's was deemed a risk factor for illness. In 2009, 256 people were sickened in a Salmonella outbreak linked to consumption of sprouts. Many of the illnesses in this outbreak occurred at Jimmy John's.

outbreak linked to consumption of sprouts. Many of the illnesses in this outbreak occurred at Jimmy John's. In 2010, 140 people were sickened in Illinois in a Salmonella , serotype I4,[5],12:i:-, outbreak linked to sprouts at Jimmy John's restaurant outlets. A simultaneous outbreak of Salmonella Newport occurred in Washington with seven people sickened, also linked to sprouts at Jimmy John's.

in a , serotype I4,[5],12:i:-, outbreak linked to sprouts at Jimmy John's restaurant outlets. A simultaneous outbreak of occurred in with seven people sickened, also linked to sprouts at Jimmy John's. In 2012, 29 people were sickened in an outbreak of E. coli O26 linked to consumption of sprouts at Jimmy John's.

O26 linked to consumption of sprouts at Jimmy John's. In 2014, 19 people were sickened in an outbreak of E. coli O121 linked to consumption of sprouts at several restaurants, including Jimmy John's .

Since 1998, Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm, has been representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $650 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you're interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

SOURCE Marler Clark

