Marler Clark Files First Lawsuit in Hy-Vee Salmonella Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit was filed today against Hy-Vee, Inc. on behalf of Margaret Reiner, Tyler Rogers, and Kami Rogers who were all infected with Salmonella after eating Hy-Vee Pasta Salad. The three plaintiffs are represented by Marler Clark, the food safety law firm, and Jardine, Logan, and O'Brien, a well-respected local firm. Case No. 0:18-cv-02379.

"Hy-Vee has always been a leader in food safety," said Bill Marler, managing partner at Marler Clark. "We hope through the lawsuit to understand how this event happened and the do what we can to make sure something like this never happens again," added Marler.

On July 5, 2018, Ms. Reiner's daughter, Kami Rogers, purchased pasta salad from a Hy-Vee store located at 1475 W. Service Drive, Winona, Minnesota. Ms. Reiner consumed the product the same day. Six days later, she began experiencing symptoms of diarrhea, body aches, and headaches. On July 19, her symptoms became so severe that she sought medical attention at Olmsted Medical Center where she tested positive for Salmonella. She remains under professional care.

Tyler Rogers consumed the same Hy-Vee Pasta Salad that his grandmother, Ms. Reiner, ate. He began experiencing symptoms on July 11, forcing him to miss three days of work. He continues to recover from his symptoms.

Kami Rogers consumed the Hy-Vee Pasta Salad on July 5th, 6th, and 7th. She began experiencing symptoms on July 8th and four days later sought medical attention. Ms. Rogers consulted with her physicians regarding her symptoms through August 1, during which time she tested positive for Salmonella.

On July 17, the CDC announced a recall of Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad for possible Salmonella contamination. To date, there are 79 cases across 9 states. 18 people have been hospitalized.

