Marler Clark, the Salmonella Lawyers, file the first Red Onion Salmonella Lawsuit against Thomson International
Aug 03, 2020, 23:47 ET
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marler Clark filed the first Salmonella Lawsuit linked to Salmonella Newport – tainted Onions from Thomson International of Bakersfield. Marler Clark, national Salmonella attorneys, are working with Craig Murphy of Murphy & Murphy on behalf of Keith Robert Willis of San Diego who became sick on July 1 with Salmonella Newport after consuming Thomson red onions. Mr. Willis continues to be ill.
Investigators in the U.S. and Canada have been collaborating to identify the source of this outbreak. On July 30, 2020, Canadian health officials announced that they had determined red onions from the U.S. to be the potential source of the Canadian outbreak. The Canadian investigation has also prompted a recall warning by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Building on this information, and on epidemiologic information on the U.S. outbreak from CDC, the FDA's traceback investigation was able to identify Thomson International, Inc. as a likely source of contaminated red onions in the U.S. There have, to date, been 396 reported cases in the United States and 114 in Canada.
United States:
Total Illnesses: 396
Hospitalizations: 59
Illness Onset Date Range: July 12, 2020
States with Cases: AK (6), AZ (14), CA (49), CO (10), FL (3), ID (5), IL (10), IN (2), IA (15), KS (1), KY (1), ME (4), MD (1), MI (23), MN (10), MO (6), MT (33), NE (5), NV (5), NY (4), NC (3), ND (5), OH (7), OR (71), PA (2), SC (1), SD (11), TN (5), TX (1), UT (61), VA (4), WA (2), WI (5), and WY (11).
Canada:
Total Illnesses: 114
Hospitalizations: 16
Illness Onset Date Range: Mid-June and mid-July 2020.
Provinces with Cases: British Columbia (43), Alberta (55), Manitoba (13), Ontario (2), and Prince Edward Island (1).
Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020 through the present. The onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
