Marlette Funding Announces MAPT, A New Pass-Through Program to Finance Best Egg Personal Loans

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marlette Funding, LLC, developer and operator of Best Egg Personal Loans, announced it will be implementing a new pass-through securities program [Bloomberg ticker: MAPT] that will provide qualified investors a new format to invest in securities backed by Best Egg personal loans. MAPT will provide single-tranche securities that are tradeable (with a CUSIP) and settle through DTC.

"MAPT provides an avenue for investors to gain exposure to our high-quality loans in a liquid and easy to understand format," shared Karan Mehta, Head of Capital Markets at Marlette Funding. "As the market expands, Marlette is focused on continuing its commitment to diversify how our investors can obtain loans and enhance our ability to fund Best Egg personal loans so more qualified customers can receive access to credit."

In addition to arranging financing via MAPT, Marlette has also implemented recent updates to benefit their customers. Recently, the platform integrated with LoanPro to offer Best Egg customers more flexible repayment options, real-time payment processing, and improved customer user-interfaces for self-service channels. Additionally, LoanPro's technology provides a customizable feature set, high-quality security, and robust automation tools that ensure that the Best Egg customer experience continues to lead the consumer loan industry.

"At Marlette, our focus remains to make the personal loan experience as frictionless as possible, whether that process is to gain access to credit or invest in our company," stated Jeffrey Meiler, CEO of Marlette Funding. "With a new financing capability and integrating with LoanPro, we are continuing to optimize the Best Egg experience to help meet the needs of our investors and customers."

Marlette Funding, the developer and operator of the Best Egg consumer-lending platform, is a financial technology provider on a mission to find better ways to make money accessible to help people achieve their goals and enjoy life. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. The Best Egg platform provides a frictionless online personal loan experience where qualified applicants can instantly view loan offers with no impact to their credit score and receive funds in as little as 1 business day. Since March 2014, the online loan platform has delivered over $9B of prime loans with strong credit performance.

