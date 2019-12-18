Marlette Funding Hires Lending Club's Andrew Deringer as New Chief Capital Officer

"We are really excited about the future of the business, the consumers we serve and the value proposition we are developing to uniquely address their needs," said Sabrina DeVito, Chief Strategy Officer. "To be successful, our capital structure will need to evolve to seamlessly serve customers across multiple products, and adding Andrew as our Chief Capital Officer will help us achieve this goal."

Mr. Deringer is joining the company from Lending Club where he has been a leader in their investor group since early 2014; his roles include starting and building the bank partnership business as well as heading the institutional investor sales group. Prior to joining Lending Club, Mr. Deringer held various roles at Morgan Stanley in investment banking and corporate strategy, where he focused primarily on M&A and capital markets, and at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, where he specialized in the supervision of banks as a bank examiner.

"I'm thrilled to join such an experienced management team with an extremely strong track record of delivering attractive, consistent returns for investors deploying capital in consumer credit," said Andrew Deringer.

"Andrew brings an unparalleled set of experiences to the team that will help drive our success in the next phase of growth," said Jeffrey Meiler, Chief Executive Officer. "We are eager to grow our institutional and bank investor base, which Andrew is uniquely positioned to do."

About Marlette Funding, LLC

Marlette Funding, the developer and operator of the Best Egg consumer-lending platform, is a financial technology provider on a mission to find better ways to make money accessible to help people achieve their goals and enjoy life. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services, and experiences in a more relevant way. The Best Egg platform provides a frictionless online personal loan experience where qualified applicants can instantly view loan offers with no impact to their credit score and receive funds in as little as 1 business day. Since March 2014, the online loan platform has delivered over $9.6B of prime loans with strong credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.BestEgg.com.

