Marlette Funding Invests in its Future with Comcast Business

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced Marlette Funding has deployed Comcast Business Ethernet fiber connectivity at three sites to support business-critical data applications, as well as Comcast Business VoiceEdge® to provide employees with an effective internet-based voice solution.

With two locations in Wilmington, including its headquarters, and another in Fremont, California, Marlette Funding 's online lending business blends deep banking experience and data science with a customer service mentality.

Marlette selected Comcast Business Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) for a new connectivity solution for its two Wilmington locations, including load-balancing features for redundancy and diversity, and Comcast's fiber optic internet for the Fremont office. The fiber solution will provide dual connectivity to two different buildings, while providing diversity across the network. During this process, Marlette also learned about Comcast Business' voice over internet protocol (VoIP) solution. Previously, the company's connectivity solution did not offer the reliability and redundancy it needed to support its data analytics platforms. Marlette also was lacking the service it sought in a business partner from its previous VoIP provider. Comcast Business has been able to address these needs.

"Comcast Business not only met our dynamic, business-critical connectivity requirements, but they also solved our VoIP challenges, allowing us to gain more control over plans and usage and give our employees a voice solution that helps them stay productive," said Mike Urban, head of product at Marlette. "While our primary goal was to find a more proactive VoIP partner, we also gained a benefit we weren't expecting: Our VoiceEdge VoIP is more cost-effective than our previous solution."

Marlette's technology solution was designed for its current needs as well as for the future. In 2021, the company plans to launch its first credit card and move its headquarters to a new mixed-use development in Wilmington. Comcast Business has already stepped in to help Marlette prepare and plan for the move, including surveying site options to confirm service availability, providing consultation once Marlette selected the new site, and working directly with builders and contractors to ensure the connectivity setup can be duplicated in the new building.

"Comcast Business aims to be a true business partner, not just a technology provider, for each of our customers, and our partnership with Marlette means we're just as excited as they are to ensure their new headquarters positions them to meet their ambitious future goals," said Michael Louden, regional vice president for Comcast Business. "By ensuring their technology is installed and ready to go when they move in, we hope to give the Marlette team peace of mind and confidence, and help them focus on their business and customers without missing a beat."

For more information, please visit http://business.comcast.com .

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @Comcast Business and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

SOURCE Comcast Business

Related Links

https://business.comcast.com/

