Marlette Holdings, Inc. Becomes Best Egg, Inc. to Strengthen Brand Identity and Support Growth

News provided by

Best Egg

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., owner of Best Egg's industry-leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives, today announced the official change of its name to Best Egg, Inc. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to market clarity, consistency, and alignment with its well-established Best Egg brand.

Since its inception in 2014, Best Egg has established itself as a leading financial confidence platform, recognized for its personalized loans and frictionless online experience. Evolving alongside its customers' needs, Best Egg has remained focused on executing its growth strategy, leveraging real-time customer insights, and harnessing data engineering capabilities to deliver expanded solutions that empower individuals with limited savings to achieve greater financial confidence. The company's legal entity name change signifies a pivotal step in strengthening its brand identity and supporting long-term growth.

"Aligning our corporate legal entity with our Best Egg brand is a critical component of our brand strategy," said Jeffrey Meiler, Founder and CEO of Best Egg. "Following a successful rebranding initiative last year, changing our corporate name marks a natural progression in our journey. With an expanded product portfolio and customer-centric approach, Best Egg, Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for flexible financial solutions and to build a solid foundation for sustained success in the industry."

Best Egg's commitment to providing excellent service remains unchanged, and customers and employees can expect no disruption to their experiences because of this transition. For more information about Best Egg, please visit www.bestegg.com.

About Best Egg 
Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, credit card, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

SOURCE Best Egg

