Marley Health Launches to Build the Clinical Intelligence Layer for Proactive Pet Care

Built on Oxford University machine-learning expertise and clinical studies conducted with the Royal Veterinary College, Marley is developing validated pet-health biomarkers grounded in veterinary science to help vets and pet owners see how disease emerges and changes between visits

Marley is setting a new scientific standard for trusted AI-enabled pet-health intelligence, using clinical-grade data, benchmark comparison, and veterinary review to translate animal health signals into insight

Founded by leaders from Johnson & Johnson, the Royal Veterinary College, and Oxford clinical machine learning, Marley applies human healthcare science to veterinary care to support more proactive, data-informed care for pets and the clinicians who treat them

LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marley Health, a clinical intelligence company applying human healthcare science to pet health, today launched to support more proactive, data-informed veterinary care. The company is adapting AI, signal processing, biomarker development, and physiological measurement methods from human healthcare to veterinary medicine, using clinical data from studies conducted with veterinary patients at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and machine-learning expertise from the University of Oxford. Marley's platform is designed to translate complex animal health signals into clinically grounded insight, giving veterinarians and pet owners a more objective way to understand current health status and how health changes over time.

As pets are increasingly treated as family members, the market for pet health technology is moving beyond location tracking and activity scores toward increasingly ambitious claims about health, behavior, and disease. But the evidence standards behind those claims remain uneven. In a lightly-regulated category, pet owners are often asked to trust health information without knowing how it was validated, while veterinarians are left to determine whether data generated outside the clinic is accurate, relevant, and useful for care. That creates a clear need for pet-health intelligence built with the same discipline expected in clinical settings: measured against accepted standards, grounded in veterinary expertise, and designed to support the relationship between clinicians, pets and owners.

Marley's first product will pair a purpose-built, pet-friendly smart collar with veterinary and pet-owner digital platforms, using the collar to capture data for the company's broader clinical intelligence layer. The platform is being built to establish and track biomarkers such as gait, posture, resting heart rate, and respiratory rate, with future work focused on more advanced indicators common in human health but still emerging in veterinary medicine.

For veterinarians, Marley is designed to make clinically relevant changes easier to see and follow over time, while providing clearer context on a pet's current health status against clinical benchmarks. The underlying insights are developed with the RVC's clinical input, giving veterinarians accurate, relevant information they can use in care. For pet owners, Marley can help clarify when something may be changing, how to best manage their pet's health, and when a veterinary conversation may be needed.

"Veterinarians do not need more data for its own sake. They need information that is accurate, clinically relevant, and capable of helping them understand what is happening with the animal in front of them," said Dr. Amanda Boag, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Marley Health. "That is the standard Marley is building toward. Pet health technology has enormous potential, but it will only earn a meaningful place in veterinary care if the science is rigorous, the data is validated, and the insights are useful in real-world clinical decision-making."

Marley is preparing to pilot its platform with veterinary organizations in the UK, using early deployments to refine clinical workflow, pet-owner experience, and the validation process behind its biomarker development. As its dataset expands, Marley plans to advance from initial biomarker work into more sophisticated indicators, while building toward clinical decision-support capabilities grounded in RVC validation and machine-learning expertise from Oxford's Computational Health Informatics Lab.

"Clinically useful AI starts with a clear understanding of the question being asked, the signal being measured, and the standard it is being measured against," said David Clifton, Co-Founder and Technology Advisor at Marley Health, and Royal Academy of Engineering Chair Professor of Clinical Machine Learning at the University of Oxford. "Marley is applying that discipline to pet health by combining continuous data from daily life with carefully collected animal data and clinical reference points. That approach can help identify patterns that are meaningful for the individual animal and turn longitudinal measurement into insight that veterinarians can use."

"Marley was founded on the belief that pet care can benefit from the same scientific and technological advances that have changed what is possible in human health," said Nate Notwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Marley Health. "The goal is to build a company that helps veterinarians and owners understand pet health with more objectivity, more context, and more confidence over time. That starts with validated biomarkers, but the larger opportunity is creating the clinical intelligence layer that allows pet care to become more proactive, more precise, and more connected to what is happening in an animal's day-to-day life."

About Marley Health

Marley Health is a clinical intelligence company applying human healthcare science to pet health. Founded by leaders from Johnson & Johnson, the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), and Oxford's clinical machine learning community, Marley develops validated pet-health biomarkers designed to give veterinarians and pet owners a more objective view of an animal's current health status, and how health changes over time. The company combines machine-learning expertise, clinical studies conducted with the RVC, and veterinary science to translate complex animal health signals into clinically grounded insight for use in veterinary care and at home. For more information, visit marleyhealth.com.

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SOURCE Marley Health