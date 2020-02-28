MARLEY75 Celebrations Continue With Bob Marley: Legacy Documentary Series - Episode One '75 Years A Legend' Premieres Today On YouTube

Ziggy + Stephen Marley75 Live Celebrations

05/01-03 – Beach Life Festival – Redondo Beach, CA - TICKETS

05/31- Red Rocks Amphitheater - Denver, CO - TICKETS

08/19 – Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA - TICKETS

08/20 – Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY - TICKETS

The Iron Lion Zion EP was also revealed today. Featuring a 7" and 12" version of the timeless classic and fan favorite, alongside two special dub mixes, a remix and 'Smile Jamaica' (From Songs Of Freedom). Iron Lion Zion EP is available worldwide from today. Listen HERE.

Last month, the Marley family, UMe and Island Records begun to roll out their yearlong MARLEY75 commemorative plans in celebration of the legendary cultural icon, with a stunning animated visual for the 40th anniversary of the timeless classic "Redemption Song." Created by French artists Octave Marsal & Theo De Gueltzl, the breathtaking animation, features 2,747 original drawings, using powerful symbols to amplify the magnitude of the song's timeless lyrics and importance in today's world. Watch the powerful visual for 'Redemption Song' HERE

Continuing the celebrations into the spring, the inaugural MARLEY75 music festivities kick off in May with the first of many celebrations to come. Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley's Bob Marley Celebration will headline The BeachLife Festival. This special, collaborative appearance will feature Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley performing an extensive catalog of Bob Marley tunes in celebration of their father's 75th birthday at the three-day immersive music, art, and culinary ocean-side event.

Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley have also announced they will be performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 31. Doors for the all-ages show open at 5 p.m., with music starting at about 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. and are available HERE. Shows for Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA on August 19 and Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY on August 20 have also been announced. Tickets are available now.

In this digital era, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media, and MARLEY75 will serve to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology. Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley's music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever in 2020. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity and care is taken to honor Bob's legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century's most important and influential figures.

Tune in and subscribe to the Official Bob Marley YouTube channel HERE for more upcoming content celebrating Bob's legacy and contribution to the world.

Additional information on MARLEY75 events will be revealed soon.

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map, but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information visit: bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

