Marlin Hawk Fortifies Consumer Executive Search Business with Leadership Appointment

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Hawk —a global executive search and leadership advisory partner—today announced the appointment of Sachin Sama as the new Client Partner for Consumer and Retail in the Americas region. With over a decade of experience, Sachin's cross-industry knowledge and approach fits perfectly into the model that has set Marlin Hawk apart. He also has a deep commitment to ensuring inclusion as part of the entire talent acquisition process—from talent advisory, executive search, and recruitment process outsourcing.

"We work in a crowded industry and I believe making strategic hires that share our values and commitment to advancing a diverse, talented workforce is not only good for our clients, but also imperative to our own success," said John-Claude Hesketh , Global Managing Partner, Marlin Hawk. "Sachin will help us continue to build our global client base in the consumer, retail, and e-commerce space and understands the processes needed to bring forth each candidate's unique experiences, beyond just resumes, so they can thrive within the right type of inclusive, professional environments."

With a keen focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion , Marlin Hawk continues to grow its business in North America by identifying forward-thinking, unconventional, and analytical minds to join its team. In fact, the company practices what it preaches for clients, by driving industry research to further hone their strategic counsel and continually improve the process of executive search that builds a culture of success for clients.

"Sachin is a welcome addition to the Americas team with a wealth of knowledge that goes beyond just talent acquisition," said Tracy Murdoch O'Such , President of the Americas, Marlin Hawk. "His solutions-focused approach complements our own methodology and reflects the diversity of thought that has helped us and our clients grow, which is something we all take great pride in."

"There's added complexity to executive search in 2021 as CEOs and boards not only need to hire more diverse talent, but they also need to ensure these individuals bring diversity of thought to help drive inclusivity throughout the entire organization," said Sama. "Diversity will only thrive in an equitable and inclusive workplace that encourages and empowers everyone to openly contribute, which is key to unlocking the potential of a diverse workforce. Marlin Hawk has built this understanding into their core methodology and it's what truly sets them apart from others in the industry."

A former process engineer, Sachin brings valuable cross-industry insights, perspectives, and experiences to his new role at Marlin Hawk. He joins the company from Korn Ferry's North American Consumer Practice and, prior to that, led a recruiting consultancy that helped organizations tackle complex talent acquisition challenges. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Dundee in Scotland and graduated with First Class Honours.

Marlin Hawk is quickly becoming a leader in the industry, with a global footprint and a cross-industry approach that fulfils the needs of diverse candidates and organizations, while still providing an intimate, hands-on process. The company's methodology allows the team to quickly understand clients' immediate needs with their long-term strategy and goals in mind.

About Marlin Hawk

Since its inception, Marlin Hawk has grown quickly and impacted many large and small organization leadership teams. The company uses innovative, disruptive approaches to placing the business leaders of tomorrow that are based in intelligence, in-depth assessments and a sync'd client approach that allows for the fastest most accurate placements. With a focus on executive search, interim management, strategic intelligence, succession planning, and talent planning the company is more than a search firm, but rather a partner to organizations looking to build their team of leaders for today and tomorrow. Marlin Hawk has experience in financial services, healthcare, consumer products, entertainment, industrial, private equity, sports, and technology. The company has offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Washington D.C., and New York.

For more on what we do visit: www.marlinhawk.com and:

Media and Analyst Contact

Michelle Van Jura

Intersect Communications for Marlin Hawk

[email protected]

C: 310-420-4062

SOURCE Marlin Hawk