Marlin Hawk Launches New Initiative Poised To Disrupt The Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Hawk —a global executive search and leadership advisory firm— today announced the launch of its' 'Next-Generation Board Practice', a new initiative that offers a fresh take on innovation and diversity within the Board of Directors and Advisory Boards.

Since its inception, Marlin Hawk has partnered with companies racing to make technology the heartbeat of the business. With its Next-Generation Board Practice, the firm brings together a world-class network of digitally-focused and diverse executives whose recent exposure at the leading edge of digital transformation will help organizations adapt to tour rapidly-evolving times. Practice coverage is focused on diverse executives with relevant, recent experience, who are ready to broaden their professional remit and exposure.

"Diversity of thought, talent, and experience is crucial in today's workplace as it brings fresh new ideas to the table, but it also has to be part of the fabric and culture of an organization to be truly impactful," said John-Claude Hesketh, Global Managing Partner. "We have been surprised how many global, tier one organizations are lacking genuine, recent leadership experience on their Boards and, as a consequence, lack the required experience to guide their executive teams through these unique and rapidly changing times. With our new Next-Generation Board Practice methodology and service offering, we're able to help these companies find the right candidates to bridge these gaps and reflect the reality of today's consumer and corporate demands."

Based on Marlin Hawk's research of Fortune 1000 companies, the Board of Directors is in desperate need of innovation and there remains a serious gap in the right type of talent at the Board level. These talent gaps are concentrated in three particular areas: Technology , Digital, Data, and Cyber Security. Across the companies surveyed, Marlin Hawk found that only 14% of Boards had the right type of technology talent, specifically:

10% of Boards had Technology Officers

3% of Boards had Digital and Data experts

1% of Boards had Cyber Security leaders

The company also found that top revenue-grossing companies are 2.5X more likely to have technology talent on the Board of Directors.

Marlin Hawk is committed to partnering with leaders to foster a more diverse workplace aligned to each company's unique values and talent needs. From the C-Suite to the Board, the company's intelligence-led methodology and data-driven approach is designed to help clients find the right solutions for long-term success.

Today's announcement follows the recent appointment of Tracy Murdoch O'Such as President of the Americas and the company's strategic growth in the North American market.

