Marlon Green Spearheads Donation of Financial Wellness Resources Among Texas Organizations

HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Financial Educators Council (TFEC) announced today that Marlon Green, MBA and Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®), will be sponsoring the donation of free financial education resources to Texas organizations. Beneficiaries will include nonprofits, schools, and other community groups that have an expressed interest in offering personal finance education to the families and individuals they reach.

A recently-formed chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the TFEC aligns closely with its parent organization's mission to help citizens around the U.S. handle the economic challenges unique to their states. Green's sponsorship will support Texas organizations to bring financial education for learners of all backgrounds and age groups, making a positive impact at both the individual and the community level.

Marlon Green has more than 15 years of global leadership experience and holds an MBA in Finance and Investment Management from the University of Houston. He earned his CFEI® credentials from the NFEC, a leading provider of financial education training in the U.S. and around the world. As a former student-athlete himself, Green's passion for paying it forward inspired him to establish his Prosperous Athletes business, a financial education and career awareness platform serving college and high school athletes. This endeavor helps him bridge the financial literacy gap and add value to the lives of his community members.

The donation of complimentary financial education materials will help Texas residents tackle the economic challenges they currently face, according to recent data. Some of the latest statistics show that almost 4 million Texans are experiencing food insecurity; and Texas is one of the six states with the highest rates of housing insecurity in the country.

Marlon Green first learned the importance of teamwork, communication, and collaboration during his experience as a student athlete, and now he is dedicated to paying it forward. "I look forward to sharing information that will empower those in my community and beyond," Green comments. "I believe that financial wellness is a cornerstone of personal and societal well-being."

In addition to sponsoring the Texas community initiatives, Marlon Green also participates as an active member of the Texas chapter's Advisory Board, which was established to propel the TFEC's mission forward. Advisory Board members undertake various roles as community leaders promoting positive social change.

The Texas Financial Educators Council has a short-term vision of making a positive difference in financial literacy levels among Texas residents. Its longer-term mission is to help Texans reach greater financial security through economic empowerment.

The TFEC's foundation rests on three pillars: 1) increase Texans' access to top-grade financial education programs; 2) raise awareness and gather support for its financial wellness campaigns; and 3) forge strong partnerships to deliver community-level financial education that can be scaled and sustained.

The Texas Financial Educators Council was established by the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation®. The NFEC mobilizes an international team of financial wellness advocates and champions, providing resources and training so they can support communities and work toward improving financial health on a global scale.

